DALLAS — Longview entered Saturday’s Class 5A Division I semifinal with 3,936 rushing yards.
Behind four-star junior Taylor Tatum (206 carries, 1,840 yards, 33 touchdowns entering Saturday), the Lobos were averaging 281.1 yards per game on the ground.
Aledo wasn’t far off with 3,718 yards rushing on the season and an average of 265.6 rushing yards per game, but the Bearcats didn’t have a nearly 2,000-yard rusher, instead being led by junior Hawk Patrick-Daniels (169 carries, 1,208 yards and 19 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Hauss Hejny (94 carries, 1,073 yards, 13 touchdowns).
However, in Saturday’s game at John Kincaide Stadium — a 17-14 Aledo victory — it was Aledo that controlled the ground game.
In a game where weather was a factor, between the wind and rain — and a two-hour delay with 56 seconds remaining in the game — passing wasn’t going to be easy.
The Bearcats struggled through the air, going 6 of 15 for 74 yards. The Lobos had 144 yards through the air as Jordan Allen threw two first-half touchdown passes to Alabama pledge Jalen Hale for 27 and 55 yards to give Longview a 14-3 halftime lead.
Aledo’s rushing attack showed up big in the third quarter as Patrick-Daniels came out of halftime with a quick 60-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 14-10 with 10:52 left in the third quarter.
“We got out of the gap, had the guy hemmed up and let him out,” Longview head coach John King said.
After Aledo stopped Longview, Patrick-Daniels had ran some more to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Dahvon Keys with 5:44 left in the third quarter.
Longview’s defense kept the Lobos in the game until the end. After Hale made a catch to get the ball to the Aledo 32-yard line in the final minutes, Tatum lost a fumble to give Aledo the ball with 1:40 to play. Longview got the ball back with just more than a minute remaining and had second and 16 at the 50 with 56 seconds left when the game was stopped for a weather delay. When play resumed, Longview was unable to pick up a first down, and the Bearcats punched their ticket to the Class 5A Division I championship game.
“We’ve got to do more on offense,” King said. “We found some things at times, and at times, we were our own worst enemy. Defensively, I was proud of them and their effort. They gave up 17 points, but I told the coaches at halftime, 14 points ain’t going to win it. We’ve got to find a way to get the ball into the end zone.
“Credit to Aledo. They played great defense. They’ve got an excellent team and they’re moving on.”
Longview (14-1) finished with 89 yards on the ground on 37 carries. Tatum had 51 yards on 21 carries, and Alijah Johnson had seen carries for 49 yards.
The Bearcats (13-2) finished with 212 yards on 32 carries. Patrick-Daniels led Aledo with 109 yards on 10 carries, and Henry added 58 yards on 12 carries. Punter Clay Murador also had a 24-yard gain on a fake punt when Aledo was backed up to fourth and 17 in the third quarter.