Henderson senior Brandon Guevara earned Most Valuable Player honors, and other superlatives were given to Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Tatum and Center when the 15-4A All-District Boys Soccer Team was released for the 2022 season.
Kilgore’s Tom Wait received the Coach of the Year title, junior Josue Rosas earned Defensive MVP, Leo Yzaguirre earned Sophomore of the Year, and junior Jaime Baldazo shared the Utility Player of the Year title with Carthage senior Jermaine Johnson.
Henderson senior Trust Carston received Offensive MVP, and sophomore Chris Rocha finished as Goalkeeper of the Year, Tatum senior Alan Chavez and Center senior Peter Tu were co-Midfielder of the Year, Center sophomore Edwin Rodriguez was named Newcomer of the Year, and Tatum received the Team Sportsmanship Award.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Camden Childress, Sabine; Adrian Estrella, Kilgore; Yonathan Panemno, Henderson; Francisco Perez, Sabine; Christian Bazaldua, Henderson; Adrian Lopez, Carthage; Jacob Contreras, Kilgore, Javier Landin, Center; Joe Rojas, Tatum; Angel Rico, Kilgore; Adrian Medrano, Center; Oscar Gonzalez, Sabine; Daniel Rodriguez, Henderson; Anthony Salinas, Kilgore
SECOND TEAM
Juan Martinez, Center; Adolfo Castillo, Kilgore; Andrew Rutiaga, Henderson; Andrew Morales, Henderson; Gersain Saenz, Spring Hill; Christopher Bessey, Tatum; Dee Delaney, Carthage; Luke Kirkindoll, Sabine; Ivan Rico, Kilgore; Erick Estrada, Spring Hill; Danny Gonzalez, Center; Alex Gonzalez, Carthage; Jacob Whatley, Carthage
HONORABLE MENTION
Diego Rojas, Kilgore; Jose Vazquez, Kilgore; Isaac Gutierrez, Kilgore; Chris Baldoza, Kilgore; Ricardo Cedillo, Kilgore; Diego Canenguez, Henderson; Alberto Gonzalez, Henderson; Eric Suarez, Henderson; Aaron Gonzalez, Center; Julian Aguila, Center; Ler Moo, Center; Adrian Aparicio, Center; Christian Caporali, Center; Braxton Riley, Center; Alec Gonzalez, Sabine; Randy Rodriguez, Sabine; Kevin Maldonado, Sabine; Mason Lee, Sabine; Dylan Stafford, Sabine; Brandon Salazar, Carthage; Christian Barcenas, Carthage; Richard Lopez, Carthage; Daniel Salazar, Carthage; Omar Medrano, Carthage; Adrian Olguin, Tatum; Eric Bondurant, Tatum; Alexis Sandoval, Tatum; Walter Gonzalez, Tatum; Malachi Ward, Tatum; Andrew Michael Goggins, Spring Hill; Favour Otujor, Spring Hill; Valentin Garcia-Rodriguez, Spring Hill
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Chris Martinez, Kilgore; Anthony Salinas, Kilgore; Isaac Gutierrez, Kilgore; Angel Rico, Kilgore; Adrian Herrera, Kilgore; Leo Yzaguirre, Kilgore; Ricardo Cedillo, Kilgore; Derrick Garcia, Kilgore; Jaime Baldazo, Kilgore; Adolfo Castillo, Kilgore; Yamir Sanchez, Kilgore; Chris Galindo, Kilgore; Gio Araujo, Kilgore; Jobani Chavez, Kilgore; Diego Rojas, Kilgore; Josue Rosas, Kilgore; Adan Reyes, Kilgore; Jacob Contreras, Kilgore; Ivan Rico, Kilgore; Freddy Aguilar, Kilgore; Yaileen Rojo, Kilgore; Ler Moo, Center; Peter Tu, Center; Javier Landin, Center; Aaron Gonzalez, Center; Francisco Perez, Sabine; Anthony Aguilar, Sabine; Matthew Howland, Sabine; Jovany Jaimes, Sabine; Alec Gonzalez, Sabine; Randy Rodriguez, Sabine; Shiloh O’Brien, Sabine; Kevin Maldonado, Sabine; Colin Etheridge, Sabine; Uriel Sifuentes, Sabine; Camden Childress, Sabine; Tony Vicente, Sabine; Mason Lee, Sabine; Dylan Stafford, Sabine; Oscar Gonzalez, Sabine; Dee Delaney, Carthage; Armando Garcia, Carthage; Carlos Garcia, Carthage; Alex Gonzalez, Carthage; Victor Hernandez, Carthage; Jermaine Johnson, Carthage; Omar Medrano, Carthage; Alexander Molina, Carthage; Cody Pyle, Carthage; Jacob Whatley, Carthage;Eric Bondurant, Tatum; Adrian Olguin, Tatum; Alan Chavez, Tatum; Christopher Bessey, Tatum; Michael Coggins, Spring Hill; Gersain Saenz, Spring Hill; Uziel Puente, Spring Hill; Parker Eaves, Spring Hill; Chris Rocha, Henderson; Diego Rivas, Henderson; Trust Carston, Henderson; Valentin Fajardo, Henderson; Kris Reyes, Henderson; Henry Gaytan, Henderson; Alex Otero, Henderson; Diego Canenguez, Henderson; Brandon Guevara, Henderson; Eric Suarez, Henderson; Julian Garza, Henderson; Yonatan Panameno, Henderson; Daniel Rodriguez, Henderson; Roger Escoto, Henderson; Andrew Morales, Henderson; Alberto Gonzalez, Henderson; Carlos Nino, Henderson; Andrew Rutiaga, Henderson