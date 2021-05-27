BULLARD – Elysian Fields is still alive, but the Yellowjackets were unable to come away with the sweep of the Gunter Tigers in game two of the 3A Regional Semifinals Thursday night as the Tigers came away with a 7-3 win.
The teams are slated to conclude the series at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Nevada Community.
Elysian Fields scored three runs on eight hits. Logan Presley was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Jackson Illingworth was 1-for-3 with one run. Jace Greenslate went 2-for-2was 2-for-2. Landon Swank was 1-for-3 with one run. JD Ballard reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Kip Lewis was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Ryan Wilkerson was given the loss for the night. He went six-and-two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out four batters.
The Tigers came away with seven runs on six hits. Cade Dodson was 1-for-4 with one run. Trey Oblas reached on two runs, hit one home run and scored two runs on the night. Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Nash Daniel was 1-for-4 with one RBI. His courtesy runner, Peyton Aleman scored one run. Colton Jolly reached on a triple, an error and scored two runs. Carter Layton singled and had one RBI.
Both teams went three up, three down in the first inning.
Wilkerson struck out the first two batters of the second inning before Pelfrey singled for the first hit of the game. That was followed by a fly ball to center field to take it to the bottom half of the inning. Greenslate reached on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice groundout but a ball hit to left field kept the game scoreless heading into the third inning.
Layton singled with one out in the top of the third and Kaden Rigsby got on with a walk but the Tigers were held scoreless in the top. The Yellow Jackets got two runners on in the bottom of the inning but left the runners stranded, keeping the game scoreless.
It wasn’t scoreless much longer, however, as Oblas sent the ball over the wall for a home run to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The next three batters were retired. The bottom of the fourth saw Illingworth, Greenslate and Swank each come up with a base hit to load the bases. Ballard was hit by a pitch and that scored Illingworth to tie the game up at 1-1.
A double play resulted in Greenslate being called out but Lewis beat out the throw to first for the single and Presley came up with an RBI single. Those two plays scored Swank and Ballard. Grubbs was hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases once again for the Yellow Jackets. Elysian Fields left the bases loaded but led 3-1 after four innings.
A three-base error put Jolly on third to start the fifth inning. He took advantage of a wild pitch and ran home to score. A double play ended the top half as Elysian Fields led 3-2. Greenslate landed on first with a one-out single before the Tigers repaid the favor of coming away with a double play to end the inning as the Yellow Jackets took their 3-2 lead into the top of the sixth inning.
Oblas was walked with one out and Pelfrey singled. Daniel then scored Oblas on an RBI single to tie the game up. Jolly then launched the ball into the outfield for a two-RBI triple to put the Tigers back on top. Layton helped add to that lead when his RBI single scored Jolly. The Yellow Jackets then switched to Campbell White on the mound in relief of Wilkerson.
Garrett Vogel was walked and that put runners on first and second but a 1-3 putout brought it to the bottom of the sixth inning where the Yellow Jackets went three up, three down. Gunter led 6-3 heading to the top of the seventh inning.
Dodson reached on his first base hit of the night to lead off the top of the seventh. That was followed up by a walk to put Oblas on first base. The Yellow Jackets then made their second pitching change by throwing Blake Merritt on the mound. The two base-runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt before Pelfrey followed that up with a sacrifice bunt to score Dodson. That gave the Tigers a 7-3 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.
A line drive, a ground ball and a strikeout ended the game as Gunter came away with the 7-3 win.