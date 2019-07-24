■ HACKNEY, BROWN JUNIOR GOLF WINNERS: GLADEWATER — Tyler’s Charlotte Hackney and Longview’s Denver Brown captured wins on Tuesday in the East Medalist Golf Tournament at Tempest Golf Club.
The event was part of the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour.
Hackney carded an 88 to win by one stroke over Macy Rutland of Gladewater in the Girls 15-18 Division. Hackney also won on Monday at Holltyree Country Club in Tyler.
For the second straight day, Brown carded a 73, but this time he finished on top of the Boys 15-18 Division. On Monday, he finished one stroke behind Tyler’s Samuel Johnson at Hollytree.
Brown won by one stroke over Flint’s Luke Jenz. Winnsboro’s Wade Langley was third at 75, followed by Tyler’s Reed Gesse (76) and Johnson (77).
Other girls winners in the East Medalist Tournament were Tyler’s Rosalie Halle (11-12) and Marshall’s Kinley Pessel (13-14). Halle also won on Monday in Tyler.
Other boys winners in the East Medalist event were Carthage’s Jett Surratt (11-12) and Whitehouse’s Job Hammond (13-14).
The East Prep Tournament was also at the Tempest. The tourney was nine holes.
First place in boys were Daingerfield’s Tucker Thomasson (7-8), Gladewater’s Stephen Harris (9-10) and Nacogdoches’ Samuel Smothers (11-12).
Whitehouse’s Julia Hammond won the Girls 9-10 Division in East Prep.
The tour continues on Thursday at The Pinnacle Golf & Boat Club in Mabank.
On Monday, the East swing will be at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
The East Medalist and Prep Summer Area Championship is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Tempest Golf Club.
NTPGA Junior Tour
Tempest Golf Club, Gladewater
Girls 15-18
1, Charlotte Hackney, Tyler, 88; 2, Macy Rutland, Gladewater, 89; 3, Maddie Zimmerman, Lufkin, 92.
Girls 13-14
1, Kinley Pessel, Marshall, 88; 2, McKenna Meskimen, Sulphur Springs, 101.
Girls 11-12
1, Rosalie Halle, Tyler, 93; 2, Sara Thomas, Tyler, 125.
Boys 15-18
1,Denver Brown, Longview, 73; 2, Luke Jenz, Flint, 74; 3, Wade Langley, Winnsboro, 75; 4, Reed Gesse, Tyler, 76; 5, Samuel Johnson, Tyler, 77; 6, Ethan Dean, Kaufman, 79; 7, Paxton McGarvey, Hallsville, 80; 8, Jacob Feliciano, Tyler, 81; 9, Corbin McGarvey, Hallsville, 82; 10, (tie) Merrick Taylor, Longview, 84; Grant Mohesky, Sulphur Springs, 84; 12, Cayden Phillips, Kilgore, 91; 13, Samuel Henson, Lufkin, 93.
Boys 13-14
1, Job Hammond, Whitehouse, 100.
Boys 11-12
1, Jett Surratt, Carthage, 79; 2, Connor Carver, Tyler, 83; 3, Jaxson Green, Troup, 98.
East Prep Tournament
Girls 9-10
1, Julia Hammond, Whitehouse, 53; 2, Avery Couey, Longview, 62.
Boys 11-12
1, Samuel Smothers, Nacogdoches, 45; 2, Cason Wagner, Kilgore, 58.
Boys 9-10
1, Stephen Harris, Gladewater, 40; 2, Eli Thomas, Tyler, 48; 3, Camden Holcomb, Canton, 55.
Boys 7-8
1, Tucker Thomason, Daingerfield, 65; 2, Noah Willingham, Houston, 67.
Tyler Morning Telegraph