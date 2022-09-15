Two of the top uncommitted football recruits call East Texas home, and they caught ESPN’s attention enough to be mentioned among other notable players in a story that was published by Tom VanHaaren on Thursday morning.
Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale was the first local athlete to be featured in the article. He currently holds the 42nd overall spot on the Class of 2023 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings, and is considered the eighth-best player at his position. ESPN predicts that the 6-foot-2, 185-pound standout will choose the Texas Longhorns over contenders Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
Hale has 106 catches for 2,213 yards and 31 touchdowns in his high school career, including 10 grabs for 195 yards and three TDs in three games this season.
The other player was the Tyler Legacy 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who follows at the 45th overall spot, and is considered the 11th-best Texas recruit this year. ESPN projects that he will commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide over contender Oklahoma.
Renaud has recorded 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season.
Both athletes are considered four-star recruits by ESPN, and are also expected to announce their college commitments next week. Renaud is scheduled to be the first on Sept. 19 and Hale is supposed to follow on Sept. 22.
ESPN featured one other Texas high school football prospect in Katy Paetow defensive tackle David Hicks. It predicts the 17th-best player in the class will play for Oklahoma.
Four out-of-state athletes were also mentioned in the article. Lakeland (Florida) defensive back Cormani McClain led the pack as the fourth-best player in the recruiting class, and is projected by ESPN to play for Florida.
McClain was joined by wide receiver teammate Tyler Williams, who is currently ranked 160th, and looks to be Georgia-bound.
Fort Lauderdale Stranahan (Florida) wide receiver Hykeem Williams followed as the 22nd ranked recruit, and is expected to make the trek to Texas A&M.
Tampa Berkeley Prep (Florida) defensive end Keon Keeley is ranked 24th in the country, and is on the trajectory to suit up for Alabama.