ARLINGTON - The battle between the two teams that have combined to win the last four Class 4A Division I state titles is living up to its billing.
Carthage used a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kai Horton to Kelvontay Dixon late in the second quarter to tie things at 14-14, and then used the two-minute drill to perfection and got another TD hookup from that same combination to take a 21-14 lead against Waco La Vega at halftime of the Class 4A Division I State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
Waco La Vega is the defending state champion, and the Pirates also won it all in 2015. Carthage won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Waco La Vega forced a turnover on Carthage's first possession of the game and later drove 55 yards in seven plays to build a 7-0 lead against the Bulldogs after one quarter.
Carthage answered with a 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter by Mason Courtney to tie things at 7-7.
The Bulldogs took their opening possession and drove to the La Vega 19-yard line before fumbling. The play was originally ruled a non-fumble, but was reversed after a replay by the booth.
Carthage's defense held on that possession, but the Pirates late got a 19-yard touchdown run by Elisha Cummings to take a 7-0 lead.
Mason Courtney's 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter tied things at 7-7, but Cummings later raced 15 yards for a touchdown to put La Vega back on top 14-7.
Carthage then drove for the tying score as Horton hooked up with Dixon to tie things at 14 apiece.
After stopping a late La Vega drive, the Bulldogs took over at their own 31 with 2:00 remaining and drove 69 yards to take the lead on Horton's 20-yard toss to Dixon.