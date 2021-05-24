HALLSVILLE — Hallsville has enjoyed a lot of playoff success in the 2021 baseball and softball seasons, and will provide a unique opportunity for its fans and community this week.
Its baseball and softball programs have earned a playoff series matchup with Lucas Lovejoy on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week. They have scheduled 7:30 p.m. starts at Whitehouse in game one and at Rockwall in game two before heading their separate ways for the possible 6 p.m. starts in the baseball game three at Tyler Junior College and the softball finale at Whitehouse.
“We’re excited that’s going to happen,” Hallsville baseball coach Scott Mitchell said of the occasion. “Playing at the same location on the same nights will be really special for our parents, fans and community. They can keep tabs on both programs.”
Hallsville baseball entered the postseason as the District 15-5A champion, but had lost three of its last four regular season games. The Bobcats, who are 28-8 on the season, have bounced back with a 6-1 combined record against Huntsville, Joshua and Marshall in the first three rounds of the playoffs, and now prepare for Lovejoy in this week’s Class 5A Region II semifinal series. Lovejoy is coming off a two-game sweep against Rock Hill.
“Going back to the fundamentals,” Mitchell said of what helped his team’s turnaround. “Spending a little more time in practice. Baserunning, approaches at the plate, and talking to them about the mental game.”
The Bobcats have historically leaned on their pitching and defense for success and the current season has followed a similar approach. The entire staff on the mound has produced a 1.97 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average this season.
“They’re competitors,” Mitchell said of his team’s pitchers. “All the guys we have are. They don’t like giving up a hit and they definitely don’t like giving up a run. We’ve hung our hat on good pitching and defense for 15 to 20 years. Those two things win championships.”
Hallsville softball’s only two slip-ups since mid-March have come in district defeats against Sulphur Springs on April 1 and April 26 and have continued its dominance with a perfect 7-0 record against Jacksonville, Red Oak, Royse City and Rock Hill in the current postseason. The Ladycats now face Lovejoy in this week’s Class 5A Region II championship series. Lovejoy advanced with a sweep of Sulphur Springs.
“There’s eight teams left, so they’re going to be good,” Hallsville softball coach Kayla Whatley said of this week’s opponent. “They’ve got a really good pitcher who mixes things up. But, we’re here for a reason too. We got here because we trusted our talent and we put in the work.”
The Ladycats have leaned on a lineup that includes six batters with at least a .350 batting average. Senior Maddie Melton and junior Danyelle Molina are notable players from this group because they own .457 and .411 batting averages respectively and also act as the team’s top two pitchers.
“Both of them have come a long way in that leadership role,” said Whatley. “They are so productive for us and they are huge assets to us. They’re crucial kids to our success.”
Both teams are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and believe they can make this another memorable week.
“We have somebody new every week that steps up and has delivered for us at the plate,” said Mitchell. “Hitting is contagious.”