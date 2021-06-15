Staff Reports
Hallsville baseball finished the 2021 season as a UIL 5A state finalist after falling 2-1 to Barbers Hill in Saturday’s state championship game at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond. The Bobcats’ advancement to the season’s final game allowed multiple players to shine enough in Thursday’s 4-2 state semifinal win against Leander Rouse and Saturday’s state title game loss to be recognized by the UIL in the Class 5A all-tournament team. That included pitcher Jeb Drewery, outfielder Kurt Wyman and utility player Landon Bowden.
Drewery was impressive for Hallsville throughout his state semifinal start on the mound. The 2021 Texas State signee struck out all three Leander Rouse batters he faced in the top of the first inning and added two more in the second inning before finishing his outing with seven total strikeouts.
Wyman was another Hallsville player that played a critical role in the state semifinal victory. He recorded Hallsville’s first hit of the game and scored the game-tying run in his team’s four-run bottom of the fourth inning that changed Leander Rouse’s 2-0 lead to Hallsville’s 4-2 game-deciding advantage.
Bowden kept the state championship game tight throughout his start on the mound. The 2023 TCU commit struck out four Barbers Hill batters and allowed only three hits in five innings of work.
Joining Drewery, Wyman and Bowden on the Class 5A all-tournament team were eight players from the three other teams that advanced to the state final four. Raithen Malone, Brodey Williams, Simon Larranaga, Braden Jacobs, Jace Martinez and Carson Garrett were members of Barbers Hill’s state championship team, and Amarillo’s Jake Maynard and Leander Rouse’s Joe Sparschu played on state semifinalist squads. Malone was named the weekend’s MVP.