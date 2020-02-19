Hallsville’s search for a new athletic director officially came to an end Tuesday night when it hired one of its own – Cody Farrell.
Farrell, a 1997 graduate of Hallsville High School, most recently was the head football coach at Commerce High for three years as he went a combined 11-23.
“This is an honor to me,” Farrell said Tuesday after the trustees’ unanimous vote. “This is my dream job. I’m going to work really hard because I believe in Hallsville. I’m truly humbled. It’s an honor and a privilege and all I can say is, ‘Go Cats!’”
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum welcomed Farrell and his wife Hannah to the district.
“We are really excited to have you and we wish you good luck,” Collum said.
After graduating from Hallsville High School, Farrell attended Abilene Christian University where he earned a degree in education. He spent the next four years coaching at ACU under Gary Gaines before moving onto West Texas University under Don Carthell for two years. He then returned to ACU for five years and coached under Chris Thomsen.
In 2012, he moved back to Hallsville to serve as the defensive coordinator where he also taught US History and was named Teacher of the Year for the 2015-16 school year. He left Hallsville for Commerce where he spent the past three years.
Farrell will replace Joe Drennon as athletic director but not as head football coach. The two positions have been split and Farrell said his first order of business will be hiring a new head football coach.