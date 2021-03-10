Hallsville’s annual Reich Builders Classic, featuring eight teams playing 16 games over the next three days, highlights another busy tournament weekend for baseball teams in the area.
The tournament opens today with five games in Hallsville and one in Marshall. All games Friday and Saturday are scheduled to be played in Hallsville.
White Oak and Hawkins are also hosting tournaments this weekend, while Longview visits Jasper for a tournament and Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Kilgore, West Rusk, Henderson and Tatum all compete in the Herman Odom Winter Classic in Rusk and Bullard.
HALLSVILLE
Today’s schedule has Atlanta vs. Pine Tree at 10 a.m., Atlanta vs. Hallsville at noon, Liberty-Eylau vs. Sulphur Springs at 2 p.m., Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m., Marshall vs. Pleasant Grove (at Marshall) at 6 p.m. and Lindale vs. Hallsville at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Pine Tree meets Liberty-Eylau at 10 a.m. and Lindale at noon, followed by Marshall vs. Atlanta at 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. and Pleasant Grove vs. Hallsville at 6 p.m.
Closing things out on Saturday, Marshall takes on Lindale at 10 a.m. and Liberty-Eylau at noon, followed by Liberty-Eylau vs. Hallsville at 2 p.m., Sulphur Springs vs. Atlanta at 4 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m.
WHITE OAK
Today’s schedule has White Oak vs. Elysian Fields at 11 a.m., followed by Harmony vs. Paris at 1:30 p.m., Paris vs. Elysian Fields at 4 p.m. and White Oak vs. Harmony at 6:30 p.m.
JASPER
The Longview Lobos are scheduled to play two games today and two more on Saturday — facing Bridge City at noon and Nederland at 2:30 p.m. today and taking on Jasper at 2:30 p.m. and Hardin-Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
HERMAN ODOM CLASSIC
At Rusk today, Pine Tree is schedule to play Center at 10 a.m. and Alto at 4 p.m. today in Rusk. Spring Hill meets Center at 10 a.m. and Alto at 4 p.m., and West Rusk faces Diboll at noon and Rusk at 6 p.m.
At Brook Hill, Kilgore faces Tatum at 10 a.m., Tatum meets Frisco Legacy at noon and Henderson takes on Brook Hill at 8 a.m.
HAWKINS
The Hawks host a bracket tournament, with Alba-Golden taking on Gladewater at 9 a.m. and the winner facing Linden-Kildare at 11:30 a.m. Como-Pickton meets Martin’s Mill at 10 a.m., and Winona faces Hawkins at 2 p.m.