LIBERTY CITY - Hallsville earned a runner-up finish and a trip to the upcoming regional tournament, and Pine Tree's Marshall Daugbjerg and Mount Pleasant's Matthew Peterson earned regional berths individually based on their performances Monday and Tuesday at the District 15-5A Golf Tournament held at Tempest Golf Club.
Texas High won the team title with a two-day 585 total. Hallsville was second at 630. Peterson had a 153, and Daughbjerg finished with rounds of 80 and 78 for a 158.
The top two teams and top two individuals not on those qualifying teams will compete at the 5A Region II Tournament April 18-19 in Rockwall.
TEXAS HIGH (585): Thomas Curry 138, Jack Wilson 143, John Patterson 153, Jackson Patterson 151, Will Davis 166.
HALLSVILLE (630): Nick Smith 153, Cameron Reed 166, Ben Williams 160, Cooper Wright 167, Nathan Williams 157)
MOUNT PLEASANT (655): Matthew Peterson 153, Kade Strickland 170, Brady Sisk 177, George Burrows 169, Sam Sloan 166
PINE TREE (704): Marshall Daugbjerg 158, Kylan Liedtke 189, James Brogan 176, Adam Mosley 209, Hayes Daugbjerg 181
LONGVIEW (715): Keegan Jordan 179, Anthony Holyfield 172, Samuel Sherman 191, Adam Fite 198, Will Lenhard 180
SULPHUR SPRINGS (767): Caleb Kesting 170, Luke Dietze 179, Tripp Smith 198, Jerry Choi 225, Jaden Vititow 220
LONGVIEW 2 (814): Henry Danielson 194, Preston Hatfield 235, Thomas Hickman 199, Mario Alchammas 208, Noe Valencia 230
MARSHALL (855): Zachary Smith 204, Dwayne Ferguson 223, Sam Abney 243, Sam Palmer 203, Brooks Fitts 233
MEDALISTS: Jack James, Pine tree 171; Carter Terry, Pine Tree 180; Caden Reed, Hallsville 167, Jackson Stone, Mount Pleasant 170, Clayton Brison, Mount Pleasant 181; Evan Sutton, Texas High 185