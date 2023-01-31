Pine Tree enjoyed a fast start to Tuesday night’s district game, but Hallsville used a strong stretch between the second and third quarters to overcome an early deficit, and earn a 44-34 road district win at the Pirate Center.
Hallsville improved its 2022-2023 season record to 3-11 and District 15-5A record to 3-9, while Pine Tree dropped its respective marks to 10-18 and 1-10.
“I was real proud of them coming out of the locker room,” Hallsville girls basketball head coach Holly Long said of her team’s game-changing surge on Tuesday. “Our intensity was right where it needed to be. We [also] changed some things up on the defensive end.”
Pine Tree led by as much as five points in the first quarter, and ultimately earned a 9-6 advantage by the end of the period.
Ashton Molina guided the Lady Pirates with five points during the opening frame, Ewoma Ugbini earned a field goal and free throw, and Shaneatra Jones made a free throw attempt, while the Ladycats stayed competitive because Teagan Hill, Aubrey Marjason and Piper Endsley all produced an early two-point field goal.
Pine Tree leaned on field goals from Ugbini, Jalen Scroggins, and Aaliyah Oliver, and two free throws from Molina to take a 17-12 lead at the 1:41 mark of the second quarter, but Hallsville stormed back with a 9-3 run to take a 21-20 lead by halftime.
Abby Tarkington made three free throw attempts between the 1:33 and 1:20 timestamps to cut Pine Tree’s advantage to two points, and Hill’s field goal made it a 17-17 score with 57.6 seconds remaining in the half.
Tarkington produced eight Hallsville points by game’s end, Endsley earned seven points, and Hill followed with six points.
Pine Tree finally snapped its scoring drought when Molina’s free throw gave the home team a one-point edge at the 46.8 mark, but Marjason’s field goal gave Hallsville a 19-18 lead with 30 ticks until the mid-game break.
Oliver temporarily gave Pine Tree another advantage during two successful charity stripe attempts, but Marjason produced the last basket of the first half to give the road team a one-point lead at halftime.
Marjason continued to excel because she scored nine more points by the 2:35 mark of the third quarter to give Hallsville a 30-21 lead. She ultimately finished with a game-high 15-point performance.
The Ladycats continued to push forward, so they held a 35-23 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Pine Tree was able to cut Hallsville’s advantage to eight points on three different occasions in the fourth period, but it couldn’t inch any closer. The Pirates received 14 points from Molina, 10 points from Ugbini, and six points from Oliver in their loss.