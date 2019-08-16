Shaley Ford’s family helped her set up and host her own signing as she made it official that she’s going to attend Louisiana Tech where she’ll run track.
“The coaches were so nice and accepting,” the former Hallsville track star said of her new school. “I’ve gone and watched some of the girls practice and it looked pretty fun and they seemed so friendly. They just seemed to have a good time. It seemed like they were really accepting of new people.”
While at Louisiana Tech, Ford plans to major in speech pathology.
“I want to be able to help people swallow because my grandma, she had a stroke and died from not being able to swallow,” Ford said. “That’s kind of what led me toward wanting to help people who are in her situation.”
While at Hallsville, Ford was an all-district volleyball player as well as a regional qualifier in three track events. She also qualified for the AAU National Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa where she ran the 400-meter hurdles. She has run track since her sophomore year where she was named the Newcomer of the Year before being named MVP in both her junior and senior seasons.
Ford said being close to home played a role in her decision to attend Louisiana Tech.
“I like the fact that I’ll be able to come home on weekends,” she said, adding that as a triplet, it will be hard to be separated from her sisters, Gracey, who will attend Trinity Valley Community College, and Kensley, who will attend Texas Tech.
“Gracey is playing volleyball at Trinity Valley,” she said. “We’re going complete opposite directions. It’s definitely going to be harder. Gracey and I will be able to come home on weekends and see each other but it’s definitely going to be a huge change not being able to see Kensley because she’s going to be about 10 hours away from me. It’ll be hard but I’m definitely excited.”