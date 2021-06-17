After spending just one season as the head football coach of the Hallsville Bobcats, Tommy Allison is headed to Waco where he was named offensive coordinator of the Waco Midway Panthers.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Allison said Thursday. “It was something I wasn’t even looking at. I got a phone call Sunday night that the Midway Waco [head coaching] job had just been filled and one thing led to another. My two boys live in Waco. My oldest son and my daughter-in-law live there and my youngest son is there. We’re empty nesters. I was at Robinson for nine years, and Waco Midway is a great school district — 2,500 kids in the high school. They’ve had a ton of success and ultimately the opportunity to be where my boys are, to go to church in the morning with my boys and my daughter-in-law was too good to pass up. These kids here have worked so hard and come so far. It’s phenomenal what great kids are here and that’s what’s made it so hard."
“Tommy was 100 percent transparent in his intentions when he went to look at it,” Hallsville athletic director Cody Farrell said. “Midway sought him out. It wasn’t anything that Tommy had applied for. That happens in our profession. You work it a long time and you do a good job, people are going to call you to try and better their staffs. It wasn’t a shock that somebody called and asked for his services, but he was transparent and I knew that he was going down there and when he came back, I knew it was a possibility."
"My initial reaction is I’m disappointed," Farrell said of the moment he heard the news from Allison. "When we hired him, we thought he was the right guy for the job and I still do. There’s some strong ties to Waco for him to go back, and we respect his decision to go back."
Allison met with the Hallsville football players on Thursday morning to give them the news.
“That was a hard, hard conversation, a lot of tears shed,” Allison said.
“One of his greatest strengths when he was here was his relationship with the kids,” Farrell said. “He really did a good job with that, a phenomenal job. So, it was tough for those kids. They bought into Tommy. They loved him. They were disappointed today.”
Allison's departure gives Hallsville a small window of opportunity to find his replacement, but Farrell said the decision won’t be taken lightly.
“You obviously don’t want to rush and make a brass decision that turns out to be the wrong decision, but you also have the natural human resources, the state of Texas TEA guidelines that say 45 days from the start of school, they won’t let them out of their contracts,” Farrell said.
“I think that’s a little too early to say one versus the other,” he said about whether candidates would come from inside or outside of the program. "We’re committed to finding the best possible candidate that we can, and part of that process is understanding that we took some strides this year in the program. It might not have shown up in the wins and loss column. But, our numbers, Tommy and his staff were able to get a lot of kids out. That’s one of the important things we want to preserve.”
“The timing of it is not good,” Allison said. “It’s not. I hate it for that reason and I’m sorry for that. Coach Farrell has been a great athletic director. He has given us everything we needed, and I’m sorry I put him in the situation I have but, at the end of the day, the opportunity to be with family and was a great opportunity to pass up.”
Allison will have an opportunity to coach with Shane Anderson, who officially took over the head coaching job at Waco Midway on Monday.
“First of all, I think he’s one of the top offensive minds in the state of Texas, and obviously he’s been a head coach, so he knows what that’s all about as well,” Anderson said. “Tommy and I went against each other when he was at Robinson and I was the head coach at Connally. We were in the same district, so we had gotten to know each other over the last six years and went against each other for five of those six years. He’s a super great guy, a super great coach. We’re just excited to have him on board with us here at Midway.”
Anderson and Allison will take over a Waco Midway program that went 3-7 overall and 2-3 in District 11-6A in 2020.
Allison entered the 2020 season with an overall record of 92-60 as a head football coach. Due to COVID-19, his Bobcats were only able to play six games, where they went 0-6 and were forced to forfeit three games.
Prior to landing in Hallsville, Allison made stops as head coach in Cayuga, Jacksboro and Robinson. He made the postseason eight times in 13 years, and won a couple district championships in addition to a state championship.
“I wish him the best of luck,” Farrell said of Allison. “He did it the right way.”
“I’m telling you, great things are happening at Hallsville,” Allison added. “These kids have come so far. I can’t wait to see what they do next year, I really can’t.”