The Hallsville Ladycats went 8-0 over the weekend to win the Commerce Tournament and climb to No. 11 in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll.
The play of Lauren Pyle was a big reason for the Ladycats' big week, and for her efforts Pyle has been named the Longview News-Journal's Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Aug. 28-Sept. 1.
The Ladycats went 8-0 and didn't drop a set in wins over Lindale, Nacogdoches, New Boston, Chisum, Como-Pickton, Paul Pewitt, Commerce JV and Avery. Pyle finished the week with 144 assists, 51 digs, 27 kills, 22 aces and four blocks.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Triniti Jackson had 42 kills, eight aces, 55 assists, 47 digs and a block last week. Fatima Traore finished the week with 55 digs and five aces, and Brianna Converse had 48 kills, 39 digs, five aces and five blocks.
Spring Hill's Carli Manasse helped lead her team to a runner-up finish in the Whitehouse Tournament, earning All-Tournament honors. Manasse had 27 digs, seven blocks, two aces and 54 kills in seven matches.
Hallsville's Teagan Hill had 66 kills, 12 blocks, two aces and 22 digs.
Marshall's Claire Abney helped lead her team to the Silver Bracket championship at the Whitehouse Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament Team. She finished the week with 42 kills, seven blocks, 98 assists, 49 digs and 12 aces.
Gilmer's Lacey Wilson had 113 kills, 94 digs, 11 aces and seven bocks in eight games last week. Alex Werbeck finished with 201 assists, 48 digs and 11 aces, and Mallory Tate had 69 kills and 11 blocks.
West Rusk's Hannah Haffner had 20 kills in two matches last week. Irelind Hunt added 21 kills, Bella Mata 55 assists, Alexa Gibson 49 digs and Carlie Buckner 25 digs.
Overton's Kayla Nobles recorded 29 kills, six blocks, 34 digs and four aces last week in wins over Tyler HEAT and King's Academy.
Chapel Hill's Landry Binning had 20 kills and five aces in two matches last week.
Waskom's Jaynai Miles finished the week with two aces, 10 digs, 14 kills, two blocks and an assist, and Anna Grace had one ace, six digs and 17 assists.
TGCA POLL
The Spring Hill Lady Panthers climbed to No. 3 in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll, sitting behind only No. 1 Canyon Randall and No. 2 Floresville in the Class 4A rankings.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Leverett's Chapel (25) in Class A, Leon (1), Detroit (7), Overton (12), North Hopkins (20) and Como-Pickton (24) in 2A, Chisum (2), Hooks (8), Tatum (11), Central Heights (23) and New Boston (24) in 3A, Pleasant Grove (9) and Lindale (16) in 4A and Hallsville (11) and Texas High (19) in 5A.
Joining Leon as top-ranked teams this week are Blum in 1A, Goliad in 3A, Canyon Randall in 4A, Mission Sharyland in 5A and Grand Oaks in 6A.