OMAHA – Daingerfield four-star 2024 football athlete prospect Aeryn Hampton hosted an event to announce his highly-anticipated recruitment commitment between finalists The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Alabama at Occasions Event Center on Friday night, and ultimately chose to continue his football career in the state with the Longhorns.
Hampton was fortunate enough to earn 27 college football offers, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA.
Now, he has found the right home beyond his high school senior year and graduation.
The versatile talent reached this point of his football-playing career because he jumped on the scene as early as a freshman at Daingerfield, and produced 25 receiving touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns, six defensive touchdowns, and three passing touchdowns since the start of the 2020 campaign.
He has also earned 99 catches for 2,190 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, and 132 tackles and 12 defensive interceptions since 2021.
His emergence began with 100 rushing yards, 32 passing yards, 28 tackles, two passing touchdowns, two tackles for loss, one rushing touchdown, one interception, and one fumble recovery as a freshman in 2020.
He continued to excel with 1,029 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards, 124 passing yards, 74 tackles, 44 catches, 12 receiving touchdowns, 11 pass break-ups, nine interceptions, six rushing touchdowns, six defensive touchdowns, four tackles for loss, and one passing touchdown as a sophomore in 2021.
And he put another stamp on his high school career when he produced 1,161 receiving yards, 58 tackles, 55 catches, 13 receiving touchdowns, three defensive interceptions, two tackles for loss, one rushing touchdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery as a junior in 2022.