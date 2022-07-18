Former Kilgore High School baseball standout Chase Hampton was the first East Texas player to hear his name called in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
Hampton, who pitched this past spring for Texas Tech, was drafted in the sixth round - the 190th pick overall - on Monday by the New York Yankees.
The former Bulldog standout was 5-4 with Texas Tech while sporting a 4.29 ERA in 56.2 innings of work in 2022. He had 72 strikeouts and 28 walks.
He was 22-5 in his high school career at Kilgore with 284 strikeouts and a 1.94 ERA in 162 innings pitched.
Hampton was 8-1 as a sophomore with a 1.65 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 33 walks in 66.1 innings. He was 12-3 as a junior with a 1.55 ERA, 158 strikeouts and 34 walks in 85.1 innings pitched.
His senior season of 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions, and he was 2-1 on the hill in three appearances.