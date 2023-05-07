James Harden drained a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to fuel the host Philadelphia 76ers to a back-and-forth 116-115 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, leveling their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two wins apiece.
Harden collected 42 points, nine assists and eight rebounds while Joel Embiid recorded 34 points and 13 boards for the third-seeded 76ers, who snapped a two-game skid. Game 5 is Tuesday in Boston.
Harden made 16 of 23 shots from the floor — including 6 of 9 from 3-point range — to bounce back from a pair of disastrous shooting performances in Games 2 and 3. He sank just 5 of 28 shots from the floor and 2 of 13 from beyond the arc in the previous two games.
Boston’s Jayson Tatum overcame missing his first eight shots from the floor to finish with 24 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Brown had 23 points, Marcus Smart added 21 points and seven assists and Malcolm Brogdon contributed 19 points with eight rebounds off the bench for the second-seeded Celtics.
Embiid sank a pair of free throws to give Philadelphia a 113-112 lead with 56 seconds left in overtime before Tatum answered by sinking a 3-pointer with 38.1 seconds remaining. Harden countered by converting from the corner with 19 seconds left before Smart’s 3-pointer was deemed to be released after the buzzer.
Smart converted a three-point play to give Boston a 112-109 lead with 3:31 remaining in overtime. Embiid sank a floater, however the potential go-ahead basket was negated after he was whistled for a charge against Smart with 1:49 left, which the Sixers unsuccessfully challenged.
Earlier, P.J. Tucker converted a three-point play to forge a tie at 105-105 before being whistled for a foul on Smart, who made both free-throw attempts with 51.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Harden sank a mid-range floater to level the contest with 16.4 seconds to play, and Smart’s open 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the front rim.
The 76ers led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, and Embiid converted a slick pass from Harden to give Philadelphia a 96-88 lead with 7:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. Boston made a stand, however, as Smart drained two 3-pointers to highlight his team’s 17-4 run before Harden made a basket and Tucker converted a three-point play to forge a tie.
Lakers 127, Warriors 97Anthony Davis scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and LeBron James added 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded for a 127-97 blowout Saturday over the visiting Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the series.
D’Angelo Russell also scored 21 points as the Lakers returned home and found their energy again after a lackluster 127-100 defeat in Game 2. The victory came even as James did not take a shot from the field in the first quarter and did not score his first field goal until 5:22 remained in the first half.
Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins added 16 points with nine rebounds for the defending champion Warriors, who also trailed 2-1 in their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings before advancing in seven games.
Klay Thompson scored 15 points for the Warriors, who shot 39.6 percent from the field and had 19 turnovers. Golden State converted 29.5 percent of its shots from 3-point range after shooting 50 percent from distance in Game 2.
The Warriors had the best of the early going as they opened a 30-23 lead after one quarter. The Lakers stormed back in the second quarter, using a 22-2 run to take a 51-42 lead with 2:23 remaining in the first half. Los Angeles led 59-48 at the break.
The Lakers continued their charge into the third quarter, taking their first 20-point lead at 86-66 following a close-range fadeaway jumper from James with 1:01 left in the period. Los Angeles took an 86-68 lead into the fourth quarter and coasted home to the victory.
The Warriors removed Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green from the floor with 9:11 remaining and the Lakers up 98-72.
Davis went 7 of 10 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line after he was just 5 of 11 from the field and scored 11 points in Game 2. The star forward appeared to play through rib discomfort on his left side after he fell on top of Green in the first half.
Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder each scored 12 points for the Lakers, who improved to 4-0 in home games during the playoffs and play host to Golden State in Game 4 on Monday.
Heat 105, Knicks 86Jimmy Butler, returning from an injury absence, scored 28 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 105-86 win over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Miami leads the series 2-1. The Heat will host Game 4 on Monday night.
Knicks sixth man Immanuel Quickley left the game with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter due to his injured left knee.
The game got ugly with 14.7 seconds left in the third quarter as the teams scuffled underneath the Knicks’ basket. Three technical fouls were assessed: on Miami’s Cody Zeller for pushing Julius Randle; on New York’s Isaiah Hartenstein for pushing Zeller; and on Miami’s Caleb Martin for pushing Hartenstein.
Earlier in the game, the Knicks were so frustrated that two of their players — RJ Barrett and Josh Hart — were called for technical fouls.
Butler, who missed Game 2 won by New York, came back from his injured right ankle after five full days of rest. He made 9 of 21 shots from the floor and went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.
He got help from Bam Adebayo (17 points, 12 rebounds), Max Strus (19 points) and Kyle Lowry (14 points).
New York was led by Jalen Brunson, who had 20 points and a game-high eight assists. Hart (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Randle (10 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Knicks, although Randle shot just 4-for-15 overall.
Miami never trailed in the first quarter, led by as many as 13 and settled for a 29-21 advantage by the end of the period.
New York, which missed its first 15 shots from outside the paint, trailed by as many as 19 points in the second quarter. By halftime, Miami led 58-44. The Heat turned the ball over just three times in the first half compared to nine by the Knicks.
Barrett scored six points in New York’s first two possessions of the third quarter as the Knicks cut their deficit to 61-50. But the Heat dominated the rest of the quarter, leading by as many as 21 points.
Miami, which entered the fourth quarter with an 87-70 lead, cruised from there.
For the game, Miami shot 38.9 percent from the floor, including 7-for-32 on 3-point tries (21.9 percent). New York shot only 34.1 percent overall and 8-for-40 from deep (20 percent).