Three East Texas seniors have been awarded scholarships from the Texas High School Coaches Association, the organization announced on Thursday from its headquarters in San Marcos.
Harmony High School’s Macey Russell and Isaac Edwards, along with Groveton High School’s Cade Steubing earned THSCA $2,000 scholarships.
The scholarships are awarded annually to children of active members of the association.
Along with the 10 $2,000 scholarships, the THSCA added two scholarships in honor of two special people that have served the organization.
The Eddie Joseph Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,500 was awarded to Chloe Boxell of Refugio. Coach Joseph was Executive Director of the THSCA from 1991 until his retirement in 2002. He passed away in March 2019.
The second scholarship is the Fisher Woodchick Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,005 and was awarded to Matthew Felderhoff of Gruver. Fisher was the son of THSCA employee Molly Woodchick and was born with Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle wasting disease that took his life in October 2018. The $5 added to this scholarship symbolizes Fisher’s age when he passed away.
Other recipients of the $2,000 scholarships include: Caroline Ortiz, Katy; Jacob Dominguez, Alpine; Brant Gault, Boerne Champion; Alton Hodges, League City Clear Creek; Ethan Lemley, Midlothian; Lane Nelson, Canyon Randall and Jaci Walker, Allen.