jenciseahorn.jpg
Buy Now

JENCI SEAHORN

Harmony senior Jenci Seahorn earned Most Valuable Player honors, and the Lady Eagles picked up two other superlatives with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2021 season.

Harmony freshman Rendi Seahorn was named the district's Server of the Year, and Dena Martin was named Coach of the Year.

Other top honors went to Olivia Hughes of Mineola (Newcomer of the Year), Quitman's Carley Spears (Setter), Mount Vernon's Balie Abell (Hitter), Quitman's Ava Burroughs (Blocker), Mount Vernon's Madalyn Wardup (Libero), and Quitman's Alexis O'Neal and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Hannah Rhea (Defensive MVP).

Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Harmony: Lanie Trimble, Lillie Jones, Gabby Hector; Quitman: Brooklyn Marcee; Mineola: Mylee Fisher, Kenleigh Aguirre; Winona: Kaylee Hampton; Mount Vernon: Brook Smith, Natalie Norwood; MPCH: Kaylee Tompkins, Maya Daniel

SECOND TEAM

Harmony: Grace Kalenak, Addie Young; Quitman: Ashley Davis, Maddy Pence: Mineola: Jocely Whitehead, Gracie Finley, Macy Fisher; Winona: Amiracle Peck, Randi Hanson; MPCH: Blare Lick, Abigail Thrapp; Mount Vernon: Lauren Newsome, Harley Henry, Camryn Bolin

HONORABLE MENTION

Harmony: Danielle Ison; Winona: Lindsey Smotherman, Olivia Yeadon, Charity Rozell; Quitman: Addison Marcee, Kaysi Parker; Mineola: Aubree Smith, Madison Bloodworth, Riley Weekly, Kozbie Riley, Raquel Hughes, Audrey Dowdle; Mount Vernon: Anna Stephens, Rachel Dunn, Summer Roger; MPCH: Rylee Hutchings, Keira Hawkins, Suraya Solis

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Harmony: Lanie Trimble, Rendi Seahorn, Jenci Seahorn, Gabby Hector, Danielle Ison, Grace Kalenak, Addie Young; MPCH: Mackenzie Bowers, Maya Daniel, Grace Gonzalez, Keira Hawkins, Rylee Hutchings, Blake Lick, Patricia Padron, Meli Pennington, Hannah Rhea, Katherine Shrader, Soraya Solis, Abigail Thrapp, Kaylee Tompkns; Mineola: Mylee Fisher, Aubree Smith, Shyla Kratzmeyer, Jocelyn Whitehead, Riley Weekly, Raquel Hughes, Macy Fischer, Lauren Simmons, Kapri Riley, Olivia Hughes; Quitman: Alexis O'Neal, Ava Burroughs, Carley Spears, Brooklyn Marcee, Delaney Flanagan, Maddy Pence, Ashley Davis, Addison Marcee; Winona: Kylee Marinez, Amirack Peek, Stormie Bavaro, Gisele, Martinez, Olivia Yeadan

Recommended for You


Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter: @lnjsports

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.