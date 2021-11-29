Harmony senior Jenci Seahorn earned Most Valuable Player honors, and the Lady Eagles picked up two other superlatives with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2021 season.
Harmony freshman Rendi Seahorn was named the district's Server of the Year, and Dena Martin was named Coach of the Year.
Other top honors went to Olivia Hughes of Mineola (Newcomer of the Year), Quitman's Carley Spears (Setter), Mount Vernon's Balie Abell (Hitter), Quitman's Ava Burroughs (Blocker), Mount Vernon's Madalyn Wardup (Libero), and Quitman's Alexis O'Neal and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Hannah Rhea (Defensive MVP).
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Harmony: Lanie Trimble, Lillie Jones, Gabby Hector; Quitman: Brooklyn Marcee; Mineola: Mylee Fisher, Kenleigh Aguirre; Winona: Kaylee Hampton; Mount Vernon: Brook Smith, Natalie Norwood; MPCH: Kaylee Tompkins, Maya Daniel
SECOND TEAM
Harmony: Grace Kalenak, Addie Young; Quitman: Ashley Davis, Maddy Pence: Mineola: Jocely Whitehead, Gracie Finley, Macy Fisher; Winona: Amiracle Peck, Randi Hanson; MPCH: Blare Lick, Abigail Thrapp; Mount Vernon: Lauren Newsome, Harley Henry, Camryn Bolin
HONORABLE MENTION
Harmony: Danielle Ison; Winona: Lindsey Smotherman, Olivia Yeadon, Charity Rozell; Quitman: Addison Marcee, Kaysi Parker; Mineola: Aubree Smith, Madison Bloodworth, Riley Weekly, Kozbie Riley, Raquel Hughes, Audrey Dowdle; Mount Vernon: Anna Stephens, Rachel Dunn, Summer Roger; MPCH: Rylee Hutchings, Keira Hawkins, Suraya Solis
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Harmony: Lanie Trimble, Rendi Seahorn, Jenci Seahorn, Gabby Hector, Danielle Ison, Grace Kalenak, Addie Young; MPCH: Mackenzie Bowers, Maya Daniel, Grace Gonzalez, Keira Hawkins, Rylee Hutchings, Blake Lick, Patricia Padron, Meli Pennington, Hannah Rhea, Katherine Shrader, Soraya Solis, Abigail Thrapp, Kaylee Tompkns; Mineola: Mylee Fisher, Aubree Smith, Shyla Kratzmeyer, Jocelyn Whitehead, Riley Weekly, Raquel Hughes, Macy Fischer, Lauren Simmons, Kapri Riley, Olivia Hughes; Quitman: Alexis O'Neal, Ava Burroughs, Carley Spears, Brooklyn Marcee, Delaney Flanagan, Maddy Pence, Ashley Davis, Addison Marcee; Winona: Kylee Marinez, Amirack Peek, Stormie Bavaro, Gisele, Martinez, Olivia Yeadan