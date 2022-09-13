The Beckville Ladycats aren’t afraid to “play up” in non-district action to prepare for the upcoming district schedule.
The Ladycats faced 5A Marshall and 3A powerhouse White Oak last week, and thanks in a large part to the play of senior Amber Harris, Beckville came away with two wins.
Harris earned Longview News-Journal East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors for her performances against Marshall and White Oak. The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Harris finished the week with 28 kills, 36 digs, four aces, four blocks and three assists as the Ladycats rallied for an 18-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 win over Marshall on Tuesday and a 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 win against White Oak on Friday.
For the season, the senior standout has recorded 220 kills, 239 digs and 34 blocks, playing mostly against teams in higher classifications.
The Ladycats are 19-9 on the year, and six of the losses have come against 5A (Hallsville twice, Forney and Bryan Rudder), 4A (Spring Hill) or 3A (Central Heights) competition.
Beckville was scheduled to host 5A Lufkin on Tuesday and 4A Bullard on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Sept 5-10 (nominated by coaches):
White Oak’s Calee Carter recorded 27 kills, 23 service points, four blocks and 15 digs in two matches with a .250 hitting percentage against Hallsville and a .361 hitting percentage against Beckville.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott had 81 assists, 22 digs, six kills and wo aces, and teammate Avery Morris finished the week with 37 kills, 23 digs and an ace.
Arp’s Maddie Birdsong had 33 kills and 17 digs in wins over Ore City and West Rusk. Teammate Kyia Horton finished the week with 57 assists, five kills and 17 digs.
TGCA POLL
Spring Hill’s Lady Panthers climbed into the Class 4A rankings, landing at the No. 20 spot in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association weekly poll.
Spring Hill is 19-6 overall.
District rival Bullard is No. 10 in Class 4A this week.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Hallsville (12) in 5A, Mount Vernon (4), Tatum (18), White Oak (20) and Mineola (25) in 3A, Beckville (7) and Overton (19) in 2A and Leverett’s Chapel (24) in Class A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Fayetteville in Class A, Iola in 2A, Bushland in 3A, Celina in 4A, Lucas Lovejoy in 5A and Highland Park in 6A.