Carthage's Montrel Hatten and Daingerfield's Dee Lewis were unstoppable on Friday to help their respective teams remain unbeaten in district play.
For their efforts, Hatten has earned East Texas Offensive Player of the Week honors, and Lewis - a force on both sides of the ball - is the Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9 of the high school season.
Hatten caught eight passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns to help Carthage overcome a slow start and earn a 35-14 win over Rusk. The win kept the top-ranked Bulldogs unbeaten on the season at 7-0 and ran their District 10-4A Division II worksheet to 3-0.
The Bulldog junior, who caught 35 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago, has 15 catches for 253 yards and seven touchdowns in his last two games to give him 45 grabs for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Carthage will visit Madisonville (4-4, 2-1) on Friday.
Lewis, meanwhile, did major damage to Paul Pewitt on offense and defense.
On the defensive side, he racked up 23 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two "big hits." Offensively, he completed 14 of 19 passes for 413 yards and five touchdowns.
For the season, Lewis has 98 tackles, a sack, 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. From his QB spot, he's completed 80 of 137 passes for 1,828 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Daingerfield (6-2, 4-0) will host Hooks (4-5, 3-2) on Friday.