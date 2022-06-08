Hawkins double threat Trinity Hawkins, who hit .525 and won 17 games in the pitcher's circle, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 19-2A All-District Softball Team for 2022.
Hawkins hit eight home runs to go along with six doubles, six triples, 30 RBI, 42 runs scored and 17 stolen bases in 17 attempts. In the circle she was 17-5 with a 2.53 earned run average, 161 strikeouts and 51 walks in 107.2 innings pitched.
Other superlatives went to Union Grove's Lainey Ledbetter (Pitcher of the Year), Union Grove's Jocy Suarez (Offensive MVP), Big Sandy's Faith Watts (Defensive MVP), Hawkins' Taetum Smith (Newcomer of the Year) and the Hawkins coaching staff.
Voting was conducted by the league's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Daphnie Blavier, Big Sandy; Catcher: Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Infield: Makena Warren, Hawkins; Zoey Messick, Big Sandy; Hailey Hanna, Union Hill; Jolea Robertson, Union Grove; Lexi Ibarra, Carlisle; Outfield: Jordyn Warren, Hawkins; Alex Brown, Overton; Gracie Winn, Union Grove; Kyra Holcomb, Carlisle; Utility: Nekila Wier, Overton; Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Brylie Smith, Overton; Catcher: Montana Tarkington, Overton; Infield: Lynli Dacus, Hawkins; Kaley McMillian, Overton; Jennifer Aguilar, New Summerfield; Alison Yohn, Union Grove; Outfield: Sadie Scoggins, Hawkins; Madi Hill, Big Sandy; Citlaly Juarez, New Summerfield; Addie Smith, Union Grove; Utility: Londyn Wilson, Hawkins; Mary Fenter, Overton; Ally Effner, Carlisle