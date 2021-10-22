TEXARKANA - Jaylen Boardley totaled 178 yards rushing on 13 carries and two touchdowns to lead Pleasant Grove over Spring Hill, 55-21, in a District 8-4A, Div. II varsity football game at Hawk Stadium on Friday.
Hawk quarterback Jarret Halter threw three touchdown passes and went 8 for 14 for 72 yards and a pick.
Panther quarterback Jax Stovall finished with 185 yards on 15-of-30 passing with two TDs. Receiver Brennan Ferguson finished with 110 yards on eight receptions for Spring Hill.
Pleasant Grove built a 41-14 halftime lead and scored 14 more points in the second half. Julius Hawkins had a 10-yard touchdown run to put Spring Hill within striking distance, 41-21, with 6:40 to go in the third.
Boardley ran it in from four yards out to make it 48-21 with 8:23 to go in the fourth for the Hawks. Minutes later, Boardley broke multiple tackles and had a 47-yard TD to put the game out of reach, 55-21, with 6:21 left in the game.
Keilin Benton returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to put Pleasant Grove up early, 7-0, with 11:49 to go in the first quarter. Garett Harrison caught a 2-yard pass from Jarret Halter to pad the Hawks’ lead, 14-0, with 7:02 left in the first.
RJ Collins caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Halter as PG jumped out to a 21-0 advantage with 4:10 in the first quarter.
Boardley broke free and sped 44 yards to cushion the Hawk lead, 28-0, with 10:24 to go in the second. Stewart caught a 4-yard pass from Halter to give Pleasant Grove a 34-0 edge with 7:59 to go in the second.
Spring Hill responded on Stovall’s 54-yard strike to Ferguson to make it 34-7 with 6:29 to go until halftime. Pleasant Grove answered when Bailey scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown to make it 41-7 with 5:05 left in the second.
Ferguson caught a 7-yard pass from Stovall to help bridge the gap, 41-14, for the Panthers with 49 seconds until the half.
Spring Hill drops to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in district play with the loss. The Panthers will return home to host Pittsburg on Friday.
Pleasant Grove improves to 4-4 and 3-0.