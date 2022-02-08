Hawkins guard John Hester earned second team honors on Tuesday to head up the area contingent of players named to the Class 2A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team for the 2021 season.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Hester, a 6-5, 265-pound senior who signed with Lamar University, recorded 72 knockdowns and graded out at 97 percent for the Hawks.
Other area players selected to the elite team were third team tight end Tyler Bryan of Beckville, third team kick returner J'Koby Williams of Beckville, third team linebacker Ryan Harris of Beckville, honorable mention offensive tackle Joel Fraser of Carlisle, honorable mention center Brady Davis of Beckville, honorable mention running back Williams of Beckville, honorable mention linebacker Adam Gregory of Beckville and honorable mention defensive back Jae'dyn Slaughter of Beckville.
Running back Dalton Brooks of Shiner and linebacker Da'Marion Medlock of Mart earned Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Brooks carried 236 times for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns to go along with 12 catches for 220 yards and a TD. Medlock recorded 265 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback pressures, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.
Daniel Boedeker, who led Shiner to an unbeaten season and a Division I state title, was named coach of the year.