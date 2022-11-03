The Pleasant Grove Hawks opened up a 21-0 lead after one quarter and then put two touchdowns on the board in each of the final three frames on the way to a 63-0 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Thursday in District 7-4A Division II action at Panther Stadium.
Pleasant Grove improves to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the district with the win. Spring Hill ends the season with a 1-8 record overall and an 0-5 district worksheet.
The Hawks built the big lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by Jayden Stewart, a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ahkari Johnson to Victor Shaw and a 6-yard TD run by Kaden McFadden in the opening quarter.
Johnson hit Lance Jackson on a 48-yard pass to set up the first score, and Shaw recovered a fumble to set up the third touchdown.
In the second, Johnson hit Jackson on a 12-yard TD strike after another Panther fumble that was returned deep into SH territory by McFadden.
The lead was 35-0 at the half after a 22-yard TD run by Stewart after a Spring Hill interception in the end zone.
Stewart scored on a 3-yard run with 9:30 left in the third to boost the lead to 42-0 after a Johnson 51-yard pass to Torian Phillips set up that score, and McFadden rambled in from 13 yards out after a Panther fumble as PG built a 49-0 cushion after three.
McFadden got into the end zone again on a 12-yard TD after Corban Franklin blocked a Spring Hill field goal, and Noah Sexton recovered a fumble in the end zone to make the final 63-0.