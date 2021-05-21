MARSHALL — Spring Hill and Pleasant Grove matched up in the final two games of the Class 4A Region II baseball quarterfinal series at Marshall High School on Saturday. The Panthers earned an 8-0 home win in game one on Thursday, but the Hawks bounced back for an 11-6 game two win and a 6-2 game three victory to take the series.
“We battled adversity today,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “I usually give them a word of the day. Our word of the day was overcome. Pleasant Grove was able to overcome the obstacles better than we were today. Congrats to PG. It’s a great program. But, I’m proud of our boys the way they battled today.”
Spring Hill’s season ends with a 25-10 record, while Pleasant Grove advances to play Melissa in next week’s Class 4A Region II semifinal.
“There’s a lot of things to remember about this season,” said Petersen. “That my seniors bought into me and accepted me, and I can’t ask for anything more than that. They’re the ones that got us here, and I know they’ll all be successful and I appreciate them.”
Pleasant Grove jumped out to an early 2-0 game three lead in the top of the third inning, but Spring Hill found the necessary answer to tie the game up in the bottom frame. Ethan Foster’s leadoff single was the first Panther hit of the game. On the next at-bat, he was the force out at second base on a fielder’s choice that allowed Jordan Hodges to reach first base. Marshall Lipsey followed with a RBI single that scored Hodges, and came home for another run on Easton Ballard’s RBI double to make it a 2-2 game.
Spring Hill trailed again when Pleasant Grove made it a 3-2 score in the fourth inning. Tucker Anderson recorded the go-ahead run after his leadoff double and back-to-back sacrifices by teammates Travler Couch and Brock Bearden.
The Panthers tried to respond, but their final rally attempts fell short. Brennan Ferguson, Foster, Lipsey and Ballard were left on base between the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning.
Pleasant Grove then proceeded to put the game out of reach. JM Long tripled to start the sixth inning and scored on a wild pitch, and Alex Murphy’s two-run RBI double in the seventh scored Alex Galvan and Brenton Clark.
In the early game two, Pleasant Grove erased a 3-0 deficit and a 5-4 deficit en route to its season-saving win. The Hawks finished with 11 runs, which matched the total number allowed by Spring Hill in its first six playoff games of 2021.
Colin Martin homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Lipsey finished with three hits.