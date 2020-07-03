■ EDITOR’S NOTE: Emma Hawthorne is a Hallsville High School graduate who also graduated in May from Northwestern State University with a degree in health and exercise science. She plans to return to Northwestern State in the fall to pursue a master’s degree and play a final season of softball. This summer she’ll play softball with team Impact in the Florida Gulf Coast League, and she has agreed to share her experiences with Longview News-Journal readers.
Week three is coming to an end here in Sarasota, Florida, but it has been a great week for my team.
At the beginning of this week, our record was 3-6, but we are ending it at 6-6 leaving us in third place in the league standings. We were struggling to come out on top for a few games, but we did not let that get us down.
Last Saturday we played a double header. We won the first game, but lost the second in extra innings.
We won the first game against the Pioneers 9-0, which was our first shutout of the season. We got our offense started in the first inning, scoring one run, and then continued to score throughout the game for the run-rule win in five innings.
Our second game was against the River Mocs, ranked first in the league. They started off with a 4-0 lead, and it was not until the sixth inning that we answered back, tying the game at 4-4.
We ended up going into extra innings, where the River Mocs won 5-4, but it was definitely a great game.
Our next game was the following Monday, where we played the Squeeze, ranked second in the league. The first time we played them we lost, so we were very focused on getting the win which is exactly what we did. We jumped on them early in the first inning where my NSU teammate, Jensen Howell, hit a grand slam. Not only did she have the most RBIs of the game, but she also had a great performance in the circle striking out 12.
I was behind the plate this game, so I was thankful to have worked together with her for the win. The final score was 7-3, and our defense was solid with no errors.
The next day we faced the Slice, who also beat us the first time we faced each other. Once again, our offense started off early in the game where we scored three runs in the second inning. I was able to contribute an RBI double down the left field line. We ended up having 15 hits this game with multiple people having multiple hits, including myself. We won the game 9-1. Next, we will face Fastpitch U who we beat the first time we played them but lost the second time. We are definitely looking to come out with a win.
I also wanted to share what the league is doing to make sure that our health is their top priority during this pandemic. Every time we arrive at the ballpark, we have to get our temperature checked. They also provide us with hand sanitizer and make sure that we are sanitizing our equipment. Face masks are encouraged, but they are not required. Fans are allowed at our games but must practice social distancing. Normally, teams stand in a line and high-five each other after the games, but we just wave and say good game from across the field.
Some of my family was able to come down this past week. We got to spend a lot of time together and they were able to watch quite a few games which I was extremely thankful for. We also visited many different beaches in the area and took a boat out on the bay for a day.
I also have more family arriving this coming week. I am excited that they finally get to see me back in a uniform because their love and support has helped me become the person and softball player I am today.