HENDERSON - Henderson track athletes have made plenty of noise in the wheelchair division the last two seasons, and are looking for more success at this week’s UIL state track meet at The University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Cason Weatherton has led the charge with 2022 and 2023 shot put state appearances, and Lane Meador continued his high school’s tradition when he qualified for this spring’s final 100 meter dash.
“Both these guys are special guys,” Henderson track coach Kyle Farrell said of his program’s two state representatives. “They have their disabilities and setbacks, but they don’t let that hold them back at all. They’re competitors just like everybody else and they work their tails off. It’s awesome to see them get rewarded for their hard work.”
“It makes me proud that they’re willing to step out of their comfort zone,” he added. “They have embraced something new and taken it head on. Any time you get to the top tier competition, you always got a chance. Anything can happen at state. They’re working just as hard as everybody else.”
Weatherton started competing in wheelchair shot put as a sophomore last year, but it didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself. That was evident when he earned a state runner-up finish with a 22-10.75 distance last May.
“It feels really good,” Weatherton said of advancing to state for the second straight season. “The people there are very cool and supportive. It’s just a good experience. It’s a good place to be. Realizing how much I improved and how hard I worked, it really improved my confidence to get better and better.”
The current junior continued to excel this spring because he topped his previous success with a 25-00.00 mark at the regional track meet in late April. That's why he feels better prepared for this year’s environment, and he’ll be ready to compete again at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
“Definitely winning the whole thing,” Weatherton said of his goal this week. “I feel I have a chance.”
If he accomplishes that, he will turn his attention to finishing his high school career on a stronger note as a senior in 2024.
“It’s very critical,” Weatherton said of using the state track meet as a launchpad again. “Especially, if I win [this week]. Then, my goal is winning again next year. It’s also going for the [state] record. The record is 28 feet and two inches, so I’m not that far. I’m only three feet [and two inches] away. That’s obviously the goal I’m reaching for. I’m working hard for it.”
Meador followed his teammate’s example of finishing a first high school track season at state. The only difference was he pushed through in the wheelchair 100 meter dash and earned a state-qualifying 33.28 time as a freshman at regionals.
“I’ve worked for it,” Meador said of his early emergence. “I’ve only had three or four races. I’ve tried my hardest for it. Working out in the weight room has got me stronger to do this stuff.”
The youngster will look to continue the momentum when he heads to the track for the 6:25 p.m. race on Friday.
“I just want to see what it’s like to be at a big stadium like that and in a big city,” Meador said of what’s exciting about the state opportunity.
“I’m just trying to get a new personal record, like 30 [seconds] or under,” he added. “I’m [also] working towards getting on a podium. I know the stuff I need to do. I just need to work on putting it together more.”