Henderson hired Crowley offensive coordinator Othell Robinson as its new head football coach on Friday morning.
Robinson was an assistant coach for DeSoto’s 2016 state championship team. His son, Shawn, was a quarterback who played at TCU and Missouri. He also has two sons, Jacobe and Jamal, who started for Crowley as sophomores and will be juniors next season.
Robinson’s wife, Andrea, is the head girls basketball coach at DeSoto, which won the Class 6A state title this season.
"I want to tell the interview committee how much I appreciate their work in the selection process," Henderson superintendent Thurston Lamb said in a press release. "They had to go through a lot of highly qualified candidates and identify who they thought were the best, which made my job really easy. We are extremely excited about coach Robinson and look forward to his work with our kids both on and off the field."
Robinson is a 1997 graduate of Texas A&M Kingsville and has been coaching for 24 years. Prior to coaching at Crowley, he was at Lewisville High School and was athletic coordinator and head football coach at Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Fort Worth Poly.
He also coached at the Class 6A level at Denton Guyer and at Desoto where he was pass game coordinator during a perfect season in 2016.
Phil Castles left Henderson after eight seasons, posting a record of 62-33. The Lions went 3-6 this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Castles took Henderson four rounds deep in the playoffs three times — 2014, 2017 and 2018.