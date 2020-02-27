JaMycal Hasty and Broderick Washington have shared the field and the game of football together for quite some time.
Rising through the ranks of the Longview Lobo football program from middle school, it was Hasty at running back and Washington on the offensive line in high school.
Then they went their separate ways — Hasty to the Baylor Bears as a running back and Washington to Big 12 foe Texas Tech, where he made the switch to the defensive line.
Their paths crossed several times over their collegiate careers.
Hasty averaged nearly six yards per carry in three games against the Red Raiders. Washington had 15 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss against his 2015 Longview classmate.
After completing full careers at their universities with degrees to go along with their on-field accolades, they collided once again at the 2020 Senior Bowl.
“Watching the senior bowl today. Pretty cool to hear former Longview Lobo teammates JaMycal Hasty and Broderick Washington mentioned on the same play. LOBO UP!” Longview head coach John King tweeted in January.
Both turned heads that day in the last time to dress out in their collegiate threads.
Now, the duo are reunited for what both hope is the beginning of their next chapter: the NFL Combine.
Both were invited and are currently in Indianapolis among the best of the best looking to find their spot in the league.
Hasty checked in a 5-8, 205 pounds and will work out today. Washington measured 6-2 at 305 pounds and goes through the drills on Saturday.
Their journey, not just the beginning, shares similarities.
They both had to grind it out and develop patience quickly as both redshirted their first season on campus.
“I’m not going to lie, my redshirt year almost broke me because I wasn’t really used to sitting out and not playing,” Washington said at Big 12 Media Days this past July . “It showed me that sometimes you got to sit back and wait your turn. It taught me patience really. That patience, it made it me realize that I don’t know everything and you can always learn something new.
“That’s what I did, I took it, soaked up all the information I could and as you’ve seen over the last couple years, it’s been shown on the field.”
Both endured major changes along the way.
Hasty was recruited by Art Briles’ staff and sat out during an 10-3 season before a sexual assault scandal crumbled the program. The Bears went 7-6 under an interim coach in Jim Grobe in Hasty’s first season. He rushed for 623 yards and three touchdowns.
A dismal 1-11 season followed under first-year Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. That moved to a 7-6 season and then, in a meteoric rise, an 11-3 year in Hasty’s final season that culminated in the Big 12 title game and the Sugar Bowl.
Through it all, Hasty earned his degree and did whatever the Bears asked of him, grinding it out when it would’ve been an easy move to leave.
“I graduated and I got a chance to play every single year of eligibility that I had,” Hasty told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this past week. “I had a chance to meet some great people — teammates, coaches, people on campus. I gave everything I had for the five years I was there.
“Everything I wanted to do, I did it. It was a great experience for sure.”
Hasty’s versatility will serve him well on the next journey. Along with running the ball, Hasty hauled in passes, served as a key blocker and put his speed and physicality to the test on the kickoff team. The latter included a bone-crunching tackle against West Virginia.
Washington, a two-time captain for the Red Raiders, also had a big change in his career. After Kliff Kingsbury was fired in 2018 and replaced by Matt Wells. Washington, like so many do these days, could’ve gone elsewhere with his remaining eligibility. He stayed put to finish what he started.
He went on to pick up All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. He finished his collegiate career with 138 tackles, including 8.5 sacks and 15.5 sacks.
The journey wasn’t easy for either — trials and tests came along the way —but both put their hand in the dirt and moved forward.
Now, the journey for both — together once again — continues.