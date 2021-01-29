People are often surprised with my answers when they ask about my job.
Some of my favorite moments aren’t the ones they expect to hear. Sure, covering a state championship or talking with professional athletes or Matthew McConaughey are near the top of the list.
But some of the coolest moments that I’ve seen, those that are at the core of what I try to accomplish when telling a story, are the interactions.
It was after some random practice, probably a typical Monday, when Lobo head coach John King was sitting in the hall handing out equipment and checking off players’ names as they passed through on their way home. With every check, King had a personal comment to every single player, whether it was a joke, a burn or checking in on a family member. I just remember watching him interact with nearly 200 players and thinking how special the relationships are in the field house or locker rooms.
It was Dec. 22, 2018, the clock —finally — hit 0:00 and the 81 years of frustration was released at AT&T Stadium.
An awesome moment to witness and report on, no doubt, but the most vivid memory I have from that day came a couple of hours prior.
Longview had exited the field after its pregame warmup and came back out just before kickoff.
Greeting them as they returned was a roar that can’t really be described with words. I can still picture the look on the players and coaches faces as they looked into the stands. What greeted them was a community, literally a large portion of this community, that was there for every step of the way. You could feel the emotion and the pride in the air.
People often say to me that I must watch a ton of sports. Well of course I do, that’s part of the job. But I always respond that my interest in sports peaks on Friday night and goes down from there throughout the weekend.
I’ll admit it now that there have been plenty of Saturdays and Sundays where I haven’t watched a second of college or pro football. That’s because, to me, the good stuff happens on Friday. That’s when sports are in its purest form — these student-athletes aren’t paid or drafted; they grow up together competing on youth fields; they form bonds with each other, representing their families and communities with an immense pride each step of the way.
To me, that’s what has made this job so special: the community and family aspect of it all.
I’ve gotten to see a lot of cool things during my time at the News-Journal.
I remember walking into the downtown offices of the newspaper when I was 17 for a part-time job answering the phones in the sports department. I came back after college full-time and have done a little bit of everything in the past nine years.
I’ve been incredibly blessed to work with so many talented journalists that continue to do solid and valuable work for this community.
In today’s media landscape, as newsrooms have shrunken in size, it’s a lot like those fieldhouses and locker rooms. You better be a family and stick together or you’re going to be miserable.
I’ve learned a lot from News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard, who gave me a chance right out of college, helped with anything I ever asked and gave me freedom to do things with my own touch on them. But, more importantly, it’s always been about family and community with Jack.
My job for the past eight years has been a unique one in this industry in that my primary focus has been a single high school. My role as the Longview Lobo beat writer has been one that I’ve cherished.
King and his entire athletic staff have let me tag along on one heck of a ride and I’ve got to report on some really cool things along the way, too many to mention in this space.
But the most special moments are probably not the ones you would guess, they’re the ones that come off the field. It’s always been about family and community with John.
Working for this newspaper, one that I grew up reading and cutting out Texas Ranger stories at my grandparents’ house when I was younger, has been a dream job for me.
I’ve worked some incredible people and players throughout East Texas to help share their stories and their moments. I reflect back and realize that every single moment has boiled down to those two things: family and community.
It’s been an honor to watch those two things in action during my time at the News-Journal, which comes to an end for me as a full-time staff member as I move on to the next chapter in my career.
My goal has always been to tell the story behind the story about what makes people go and, more often than not, it comes down to those two things.