Train horns returned to Longview on Tuesday night and blared through the night.
If you were in midtown Longview around 6 p.m., you probably heard a few quick bursts. There was no need for alarm though, the Longview Lobo family was just helping welcome one of their own home.
Led by Lobo athletic director John King with a long line of friends in tow and capped with their signature train horn that echoes throughout the night every fall, the Lobos welcomed home Jesse Mancha with a mini parade.
Mancha, an LHS graduate who sent three kids through the Longview athletic program, was released earlier that day following a battle and subsequent conquering of COVID-19. He welcomed each guest for a quick socially-distanced visit while wearing his Lobo green. You’ll read more on Mancha’s battle this weekend in the News-Journal.
The celebration was meticulously planned for 6 p.m. because all involved had something to watch on TV that featured a few more airhorns: the re-airing of the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state championship game between the Lobos and Beaumont West Brook on Fox Sports Southwest.
There would be another celebration at the end of the fourth quarter as the Lobos grabbed a 35-34 win over the Bruins. Even knowing the outcome, which delivered Longview its first state title in 81 years, the re-watch featured plenty of nerves throughout.
I sat down with King for the re-watch and took a few notes.
PREGAME: The emotion was evident on King’s face during his pregame interview as the fans arrived in droves. An announcer notes the already-filling stands. King notes: “They’re not in there yet.”
From down the hall, daughter Steelie chimes in: “Dad, you look like you’re going to throw up.”
She was right and King was correct as well. The stands, which would total 48,000-plus and register in the top five for attendance records, had filled in the 20 minutes between pregame and the Lobos taking the field.
GAME TIME: Longview’s opening possession started at its own 1-yard line, something that I had forgotten.
“I didn’t,” King said.
It was the the first incompletion where King and company realized they could throw the ball that night. Kamden Perry beat his defender so badly, the timing between him and quarterback Haynes King was off on the initial attempt. “I knew we could throw it on them right then,” King added.
They certainly could. Haynes passed for 423 yards that night, the second-highest total in a Class 6A title game, and Perry hauled in eight catches for 218 yards, a championship game record.
Tyshawn Taylor, who would have several impact plays throughout the game and easily the biggest play of the night in the fourth quarter, was evident from the start.
King, with a smile: “Man, that guy just loves to play football.”
The head coach recalled the plays before the formations were set, including a pass to Jessie Anderson, who took the ‘razorback’ call for 40 yards “on a dink pass, that’ll help those passing stats.” That play would come back again later.
The Lobos missed the point-after attempt and were forced to be cautionary on when they chased those points.
West Brook took the lead on its next possession after a few missed tackles.
Monica Pearce, wife of former defensive coordinator Casey Pearce, who is now the head coach at his native Breckenridge, texted Jodie King: “We’re screaming at the TV.” The Kings phones buzzed throughout the game.
Longview went back on top with a 77-yard strike from Haynes to Perry. Kaden Kearbey was jammed at the line but recovered to provide a big block on the score.
After the Bruins scored 14 unanswered, King hit Kearbey with 1:55 left on a 40-yard score. The ‘Lobo Surprise’ on the two-point attempt was negated by a penalty. “We had it.”
West Brook scored quickly — 29 seconds — giving Longview the ball back with 1:25 left in the first half.
“Longview might take it to halftime,” said Craig Way on the call. After a shaky screen-pass attempt, King agreed. “That would’ve been smart.”
Down 28-20, the Lobos scored on a 25-yard touchdown run from Haynes, set up by a back shoulder catch from Kearbey. Anderson’s two-point run attempt was narrowly overturned.
West Brook scored quickly but its own special teams woes showed up after a bad snap led to a errant pass.
With 8:17 left, the Lobos settled for a 28-yard field goal from JK Martin. “He was solid despite not kicking that much that season. I think it was his sixth field goal overall and he had punted maybe five times coming in.”
Jaylon Allen and Isiah Rodgers came up big as the Lobo defense forced its second three-and-out of the night with 6:49 left.
Haynes hit Kearbey for 11 then Kyas Moore over the top for 54. After the second ‘razorback’ pass call to Anderson, the commentary team noted the Lobos were heading into the I-formation at the 2-yard line.
“Damn right we are,” King said as Anderson rumbled for the score to give the Lobos a 35-34 lead, its first since the first quarter, with 4:42 left.
For me in the pressbox, I was standing up and down trying to decide whether to make the trek to the field to see the finish. At most venues, that means missing a few minutes of the action on the way down.
Fortunately for me, AT&T Stadium is equipped with small TVs in the elevator, where I watched Tyshawn Taylor, who in a few minutes would be a state champion for the first time, spin back to the play and force a fumble, setting off a fanbase that rattled the bowels of the stadium.
I can still feel the nervous energy that was in the air and see the faces on the Lobo sidelines — the next 3:40 couldn’t wind down fast enough.
Keilyn Williams, on 3rd and 6 with 2:13 left, then broke through for 26 yards — his longest run of the night.
“Keilyn, he didn’t care about his stats. We didn’t play our best in the run game but he just kept going. If it was one yard in that situation, Keilyn was going to get it,” King said.
But time remained on the clock and plays had to be run. “Don’t you pitch it,” King said to his son on the TV as Haynes razzle-dazzled around to finally get that clock to 0:00 and kick off a celebration that spanned back to Longview.
“Wow,” the elder King said just watching himself get doused with Gatorade and sharing hugs with everyone, including Pat Collins.
King’s phone buzzed one last time, a message from his mother that read ‘Well, the Lobos won again and I was still nervous.”
Everyone who tuned in probably was but Tuesday was about celebrating in more ways than one.
And the train horns were blaring.