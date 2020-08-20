We all know life is not fair, especially this year of 2020. Could we have ever imagined such seven-and-a-half months of such a trying time?
It started with a bright spot as Patrick Mahomes led his Chiefs to a Super Bowl title; but from there it has felt like we are in the midst of a Stephen King novel.
But this week there came news of an egregious wrong that is nearing a correction.
I know this doesn’t compare to the sickness and death that our state, our country and the world has endured, but for a moment football fans, and most notably Dallas Cowboys fans, had to break out in a big smile when the news of Drew Pearson inching closer and closer to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was heard.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Pearson has been nominated as a Senior Finalist for the 2021 class. Former Raiders/Seahawks head coach Tom Flores was also nominated as a Coach Finalist for 2021.
As the lone senior player nominated it is basically assured the 69-year-old Pearson will be headed to Canton.
Pearson should have been inducted ages ago; really the first year he was eligible in 1988. That would have been a perfect year for the man known as the original 88.
It’s a mystery why some things happen or in his case hasn’t happen.
Pearson was and is what is good about the National Football League. He rose from an undrafted free agent to one of the league’s most beloved players (aside from Philadelphia and Washington) who had clutch catch after clutch catch for America’s Team.
His 11-year career, all with Dallas, was marked by the most memorable catches in Cowboys lore — from an 83-yard TD grab in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams in 1973, to a 50-yard Thanksgiving Day catch in the final seconds to beat the Washington Redskins in 1974, to a 50-yard last-second snag that spawned the Hail Mary phrase that stunned the Minnesota Vikings in the 1975 playoffs, to TD catches in the final 3:40 of a 1980 postseason win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Pearson’s career totals include 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. He left his mark in the postseason as well with 67 receptions (third all-time in the NFL) for 1,105 yards and eight TDs; those were all Cowboys records at the time of his retirement.
Also, he has a Dallas Cowboys record of catching a pass in 22 consecutive playoff games.
He earned All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in 1974, 1976 and 1977. He helped the Cowboys to the Super Bowl XII title. Pearson was also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s.
Now, the classy good guy should be getting his “Call to the Hall.”