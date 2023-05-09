WHITE OAK - White Oak has a long tradition of pole vault success, so it wasn’t a surprise when sophomore Kyler Priest became the program’s 31st state qualification for the event this spring.
Now, he’s preparing to show off his skills during Thursday’s 9 a.m. Class 3A state pole vault track event at The University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“It feels pretty good to be honest,” Kyler Priest said of being the latest White Oak pole vaulter to advance to state. “We spend about two or three hours vaulting every day.”
“I’m just really looking forward to seeing all the athletes [at state] because I like to compete against people that are better than me,” he added. “It really helps to get better, and seeing how they do it compared to what I can do.”
Sonny Mitchell kicked off the school’s streak in 1949, and state champions Bill Trent (1958) and Bowie McMillan (1969) followed over the next two decades.
The 1970’s may have been headlined by state champs Kelcy Warren (1974) and Jace Tyner (1976), but Paul Dowell (1972), Duane Denton (1973) and Ronnie Browning (1975) also qualified for the year’s final meet during the decade.
“We’ve had a lot of success at pole vault,” Tyner said of White Oak’s legacy. “We gotta have fast kids and upper body strength.”
Ron Bailey’s 1983 trip and Alvin Wingo’s 1992 run were the next two White Oak state advancements until a massive millennium resurgence.
Richard Burks took over the White Oak head track coach position before the 1994 season, and his immediate study of pole vaulting was one of the factors that led to 21 White Oak state-bound athletes since 2002.
“We just had a guy [from pole vault] at the state meet,” Coach Burks said of where the program was when he arrived. “My brain said, ‘White Oak’s been good at this. I better figure it out.’ I went to local guys like Mike Bell, who was over at Spring Hill for a long time, and Jim Cox that was at Sabine for a long time. I just asked those guys questions. They were willing to teach me. And I had to study and learn because I knew nothing. I’m not a pole vaulter. I played football, and threw shot and discus.”
It paid off because Tim Bell earned back-to-back state berths in 2002 and 2003, Jared Tuel topped his 2005 qualification with a 2006 state title, and Natalie (Craven) Calloway advanced twice in three years between 2007 and 2009.
“A lot of it here recently has been Coach Burks,” Jared Tuel said of what he credits White Oak’s continued success to. “He’s open-minded, he listens to his athletes, and he seeks outside help too.”
“A lot of it is the athletes as well because we help each other get better,” he added. “I still come here and coach [pole vault], and help the other kids out. I love being out here.”
White Oak continued to excel in pole vault over the next decade because it qualified an athlete for state every season between 2011 and 2016. Some of these included Jessica McNew, Riley Lakin, Dylan Gale, Logan Rowe and Samantha Hughes.
Madison Pecot dominated that stretch because she made her first state appearance in 2012, won her first state championship in 2013, and earned a second state crown during a state record effort in 2014.
Lexi Baker then became the next White Oak three-time state qualifier in 2019, 2021 and 2022. She was joined by Tanner McKinney the first year, and both Kirkland Cobb and Colton Fears in the third season.
“It’s been nothing less than a blessing,” Kirkland Cobb said of his opportunity as a White Oak pole vaulter. “I learned from one of the best coaches in East Texas, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
The school’s attention is now on Priest. He traveled to Whitehouse High School in late April to compete at the Class 3A Region II meet, and ultimately qualified for state with a 14-00.00 mark.
“I was focused on getting 14 [feet] this year,” Priest said of his season-long focus. “But, now that I’ve gotten it, I think I can get 15 [at state].”
Because Priest already reached a personal goal, the expectations for him are growing by the day.
“I’m fired up because he’s so young,” Burks said of Priest’s bright future. I attribute a lot of his success to his hard work. I really hope it turns into 23 [state appearances].”
“Jared [Tuel]’s around here and he’s our school record holder on the boys’ side,” he added. “Kyler’s pretty adamant that he plans on breaking the record. The cool thing is Jared wants to see it broken.”