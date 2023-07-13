Brian Hoberecht, who took three teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament and became the second winningest coach in program history, has resigned as head coach of the Kilgore College men's basketball team.
Hoberecht spent 15 seasons at Kilgore College, compiling a 296-161 record overall and a 145-121 conference record. His career record stands at 452-255 after the Rangers finished 21-11 overall and 11-8 in the Region XIV Conference in the 2022-2023 season.
"We are currently accepting applications now, and hope to hire a new coach soon," said Chris Craddock, Associated Director of Communications & Public Relations and Sports Information Director at KC.
Hoberecht had just two losing seasons at KC - finishing 10-21 in his first campaign (2009-2009) and 13-16 during the 2016-2017 season - and the Rangers were annually among the best in the conference, the state and the nation.
Kilgore had eight seasons of 20 or more wins under Hoberecht, and two more seasons with at least 19 wins.
The 2021-2022 Rangers finished with a 31-3 record, advancing to the Elite Eight of the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. KC also earned trips to the national tournament in 2021 and 2013 under Hoberecht.
Kilgore was also ranked in 54 national weekly polls from 2012-2022, and in the past 10 seasons more than 35 players have signed Division I scholarships.
Hoberecht was named Mid-South Coach of the Year in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and was Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Coach of the Year following the 2021-2022 season.
The 2022-2023 Rangers reached the semifinals of the Region XIV Conference Tournament in Tyler, defeating Lamar State-Port Arthur (54-49) and Blinn (64-62) before falling to Panola (72-44).
Hoberecht's 296 wins at Kilgore College puts him second in program history behind Joe Turner, who won 388 games.