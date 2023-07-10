Former Spring Hill High School standout Hunter Hollan was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Hollan, who started his high school career at Hallsville and finished at Spring Hill, was drafted in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers after a solid first season at San Jacinto College.
The big lefty elected to return to San Jacinto for another season, and then transferred to the University of Arkansas.
In his one season at Arkansas (2023), he went 8-2 with a 4.13 earned run average, 74 strikeouts and 29 walks in 17 appearances and 80.2 innings pitched.
As a freshman at San Jacinto, Hollan was 10-3 with a 3.08 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 17 walks in 73 innings. In 2022 as a sophomore, he was 9-3 with a 3.69 ERA, 96 strikeouts and 28 walks in 80.1 innings.
Hollan was 6-4 as a junior at Spring Hill with a 1.95 earned run average, 126 strikeouts and 21 walks in 82.1 innings pitched. In a COVID-19 shortened senior season, he was 1-1 with a 1.25 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 16.2 innings of work.