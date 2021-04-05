For Hunter Hollan, it was simply a matter of trust.
Hollan, a Spring Hill High School graduate who is now in his freshman year as a pitcher at San Jacinto College, recently earned NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week honors following a 17-strikeout performance against Coastal Bend.
He followed that up by fanning nine and giving up four hits in seven innings as his team blanked Navarro, 8-0.
Those two wins moved Hollan, a 6-5 southpaw, to 6-3 on the season. He has a 2.84 earned run average, 54 strikeouts and just four walks in 38 innings pitched and the team is 30-8 heading into a game at Wharton today. Hollan is scheduled to pitch that one for the Gators.
“Really, it was just a matter of buying into what coach (Woody) Williams has to say and trusting him,” Hollan said of a successful start to his college career.”
“The biggest thing coming in, everyone is worried about how hard they can throw. He just sat us down and said he wants us to pitch smooth, throw strikes and hit spots. When I bought into that, my velo (velocity) went down, but my mechanics were so much better. Everything smoothed out, and then the velo started coming back. It’s all about staying smooth, hitting spots and letting everything else work out.”
Williams is in his fourth season as a volunteer assistant coach with the San Jacinto College baseball program. He pitched at Wharton, Alvin and the University of Houston before a professional career that spanned 20 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.
“I was a guy who didn’t have big velocity, so I had to learn how to pitch,” Williams said. “I tell them, they are so far ahead of me as far as arm strength, but they have to learn how to pitch. They don’t know how to set a hitter up. I emphasize mechanics and a smooth delivery at this age. As they gain weight, get stronger and mature, the velocity will pick up.”
Hollan said he was proud of his 17-strikeout performance and the ensuing national Pitcher of the Week honor, but was even more pleased with the follow-up win over Navarro.
“The honor was awesome and it’s cool to say it happened, but honestly I was just concerned about getting the next three guys out,” he said. “I wanted to prove to myself and my team I could go out and be consistent.”
Hollan started his high school career in Hallsville, and went 6-2 with a 3.14 ERA, 42 strikeouts adn 16 walks in 42.1 innings pitched in 2018. He moved to Spring Hill for his junior season, and went 6-4 on the hill wit ha 1.95 ERA, 126 strikeouts and 21 walks in 82.1 innings.
His senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he went 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 16.2 innings.
He signed with Texas A&M, but after discussing options with the Aggies about the uncertainty of the status of players staying with or moving on from the school due to COVID-19, he opted to sign with San Jacinto.
This summer, he’ll live in California for a couple of months and play for the Orange County Riptide of the California Collegiate League. The Riptide plays in the South Division with the arroyo Seco Saints, Canejo Oaks, MLB Academy Barons, San Luis Obisbo Blues and Santa Barbara Foresters. The team will open the season on June 8, and then spend June 10-15 in Fairbanks, Alaska.