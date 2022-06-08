Former Hallsville High School standout Hailee Hollan, who spent this past season as an assistant at Spring Hill, has been named head softball coach at New Diana High School.
"I'm excited," said Hollan, who compiled a 48-1 record as a pitcher in high school at Hallsville. "I never thought I would be here at this point in my career, but after playing all the years I did and coaching this year at Spring Hill, it really showed me this is what I wanted to do."
Hollan lost once as a freshman pitcher at Hallsville, but reeled off 48 straight wins to end her career - going 8-1 as a freshman followed by seasons of 11-0, 13-0 and 16-0.
Late in her senior season, she suffered a knee injury that forced her to redshirt as a freshman at Southern Arkansas University. She later transferred to Tyler Junior College, but after pitching briefly during the fall season, it was discovered she had suffered a Thoracic outlet syndrome injury that ended her playing career.
She spent time as TJC's volunteer assistant softball coach in charge of pitchers, and was an assistant at Spring Hill in 2022.
A standout in the classroom also, Hollan earned a bachelors degree in biochemistry with a minor in biology from UT Tyler. She will teach Forensics and Anatomy & Physiology at New Diana.
On the field, Hollan said to expect New Diana to play hard and have fun.
"I'm very strong-willed, and I'm going to give the girls every opportunity to succeed," she said. "Even if we're not the best team in the state, we're always going to work to give them the chance to get to that point. We're also going to have fun. The game is supposed to be fun."
Hollan said she expects the Lady Eagles to be successful off the field also.
"I want to make sure they can be successful without softball," she said. "I want them to realize if something happens, if they are injured, they are OK and can make it and be successful in life."