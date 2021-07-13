Hunter Hollan and Elijah Trest, who dominated on the mound at rival high schools, were both selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.
Hollan, who graduated from Spring Hill and spent this past season at San Jacinto Junior College, was taken in the 15th round (447 pick overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Trest, a White Oak graduate who just finished his third season at the University of Arkansas, was taken in the 19th round (560th pick overall) by the Colorado Rockies.
Both have college eligibility remaining and will make decisions on their futures later.
Hollan, a hard-throwing, 6-5 lefty, originally signed with Texas A&M University out of high school, but pitched at San Jacinto this past season as a freshman and has planned to transfer to TCU in 2021.
He began his high school career at Hallsville, but moved to Spring Hill for his junior and senior seasons.
As a junior, he carved out a 6-4 record wit ha 1.95 earned run average, 126 strikeouts and 21 walks in 82.1 innings. In a COVID-19 shortened senior campaign, he was 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 16.2 innings pitched.
Hollan was a key player for a San Jacinto team that advanced to the Junior College World Series this past spring. He went 10-3 on the hill with a 3.08 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 17 walks in 73 innings of work as San Jacinto finished 51-15 overall, won the Region XIV Tournament and made the program's 27th trip to the JUCO World Series - finishing third nationally.
Trest was 11-1 as a senior at White Oak, recording two saves and finishing with a 0.68 ERA. He struck out 130 and walked 30 in 91.2 innings, tossing three no-hitters for the Roughnecks in the playoffs.
He was 7-1 as a junior.
At Arkansas, Trest has been primarily been used as a reliever. He made 15 appearances as a freshman - all in relief - in 2019, finishing with a 1-1 record and striking out 19.
He made seven relief appearances in 2020 as a sophomore, finishing with a 1.93 ERA over 9.1 innings of work, striking out 10, and was 1-0 this past season wit ha 3.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of action in 10 appearances.