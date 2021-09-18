The Longview Lobos hosted Arkansas high school football power Bryant during Friday’s homecoming game at Lobo Stadium. They improved their out-of-state record to 32-18-1 and advanced their mark against Arkansas opponents to 6-0 with their 24-21 win.
Additionally, the Lobos are now 18-0 in homecoming games under athletic director and head football coach John King.
On the other side, the Bryant Hornets’ 32-game win streak came to an end. It began on November 2, 2018 and concluded after 1,050 days.
“We played good defense again,” said King. “They’re explosive on offense.”
The teams battled to a competitive first quarter and didn’t score until Michael Fields’ 25-yard field goal made it a 3-0 Longview lead at the 4:12 mark of the opening quarter.
The second quarter featured more highlights as both teams traded scores. Bryant quarterback Carson Burnett found Alex Humphreys on a 43-yard pass and followed that with a 25-yard touchdown connection to Mytorian Singleton at the four-minute mark of the period.
Longview responded with a 93-yard scoring drive that was wrapped up by Joshua Thomas’ 66-yard touchdown bomb to Jalen Hale with 39.4 seconds left before halftime. Thomas finished 4-for-13 passing for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Lobos had a rocky start to the second half, but were able to overcome their mistakes. Thomas threw an interception to Bryant’s Drake Fowler and Alijah Johnson fumbled the ball at the Longview six-yard line.
Immediately after the second turnover, Burnett recorded runs of one and five yards to help Bryant retake the lead at 14-10 with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
“We’ve got to play better,” said King. “You can’t miss on opportunities. If you get in a big ball game like this, you’ve got to make the most of every one of them.”
Longview regrouped and retook the lead at the one-minute mark of the period. On the final play of the scoring drive, Jordan Allen ran for five yards to give the Lobos a 17-14 advantage.
Willie Nelson then intercepted a Burnett pass at the 11:52 mark of the fourth quarter, and Longview followed with its largest lead of the night on Allen’s 20-yard fourth-and-three touchdown pass to Hale at 5:20. Allen finished three-of-four passing for 39 yards and a touchdown.
“The interception we got, that was a huge play for us,” said King. “Got a touchdown to seal the deal. Big play by Willie, but our defense has done that all year.”
That may have put the game out of reach, but that didn’t prevent Bryant from continuing to fight until the final two plays of the game. Burnett connected with Jordan Knox on a 24-yard pass and immediately found Robert Hendrix in the end zone for the same amount of yards as time expired.
Longview now turns its attention from non-district competition to its first of six UIL 7-5A Division I district games. The Lobos are scheduled to play West Mesquite at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Bryant, on the other hand, will return to Arkansas for its 7A Central Conference opener at Fort Smith Northside.