TYLER — Heath Hood and Cooper Rawls, longtime friends and teammates at Tyler Junior College, have a special connection to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Although both are hopeful of playing some more baseball for the Apaches, they will eventually be Ragin’ Cajuns.
Hood, an outfielder from White Oak and Rawls, a pitcher from Hallsville, were two of nine Apaches who signed or committed to the next level during a signing ceremony on Wednesday in the Jimmy Butler Lobby of Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Other Apaches and their schools are Mark Alvarado, Texas A&M International (outfielder/infielder, Laredo); Adam Davis (pitcher, Melissa), Lamar University; Jacob Johnson (outfielder, Bullard), Southeastern Louisiana University; Tyler Linneweber (shortstop, Conroe), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Warren Sammons (catcher, Spring), University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Miguel Vega (first baseman, Tyler/The Brook Hill School), Northwestern State University; and Zach Williams (pitcher, College Station), Lamar University.
Rawls’ sister, Julie, plays catcher/outfielder for the ULL softball, which won the Sun Belt Conference and opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against George Washington in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“My sister loves it; she loves Lafayette,” Rawls said. “My parents (Regina and Harry Rawls) love it and they already have the gear. ... Another reason was Heath Hood going there. I had already committed, but when Heath told me he was going there, it made it easier for me. He and I have always been good buddies. ... I’ve always had an interest in them; they’ve always had a good baseball program.”
Hood’s uncle, Jason Sheppard, pitched for ULL from 1993-95.
“I’ve had a lot of interest in them, even in high school I thought it would be an awesome place to go play baseball,” said Hood, who has been sidelined with a foot injury. “I’ve had a couple of connections through my uncle, who pitched there. They have always had my interest. It is a blessing to continue my career there.”
All the Apaches said their time at TJC has allowed them to improve their baseball skills and the opportunity to go to the next level.
“My years here have helped me tremendously,” Hood said. “I have taken great strides as a ballplayer. I truly believe I am better off for coming here.”
Rawls added, “From the get-go, the coaches treated me like family. The coaches here really work on trying to advance your game as much as possible. ... No matter whether you come here as a good baseball player or not by the time you leave you are going to be a better player.”
SMOKE SIGNALS: Wren said he should find out Monday if the No. 3 Apaches earn an at-large berth to the NJCAA Division-III World Series, which is scheduled for May 29 to June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee. There are two at-large bids. Wren’s team is 36-16 and the Apaches played 85% of their games against Division I schools. Plus, TJC went into the final weekend of the season with a chance to win the D-I Region XIV conference.