PROSPER — History was going to be made one way or the other on Saturday inside Prosper High School.
Neither Mineola nor Hooks had reached the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament in program history.
Hooks shot 58.8 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from 3-point range while holding Mineola to 26.3 percent shooting from the floor on the way to a 56-43 win in the Class 3A Region II final.
“We didn’t play well offensively,” Mineola head basketball coach Ryan Steadman said. “We didn’t shoot it well, and they did. Every time they needed a big bucket, they got one. Every time we closed it, they would counter.
“I didn’t think we played as good as we normally do on defense. I think we’ve given up 42, 35 and 45. We just don’t give up many points. And we gave up 35 in the first half.”
Hooks was 20 of 34 from the field and 5 of 7 from downtown. The Hornets’ starters outside of Carveion Johnson, who scored a team-high 17 points, shot 14 of 21 from the floor.
Mineola was 15 of 57 from the field and finished with eight made 3-pointers. Moreland made four of those 3-pointers, and KeKe Martin was 3 of 4 from long range in the second quarter.
Moreland scored a game-high 20 points in his final high school game. It was also the final game for Dawson Pendergrass, Isaiah Gardner, Jamarcus Kennedy and DJ Newsome.
“This group has been really good,” Steadman said. “Having TJ and Dawson for four years, we’ve been through a lot of games. It’s tough losing guys that you’ve coached for four yours on varsity. Isaiah Gardner is an awesome kid that is a great leader and does whatever is asked of him. Jamarcus never got to play this year due to injury. This is a special group. When you have good seniors, you’re normally going to have a good season.”
Mineola finished with a record of 25-10 and its first trip to the regional finals with playoff wins of 52-35 over New Boston, 47-40 over Tatum and 54-41 over Atlanta before Friday night’s 55-45 win over Whitesboro in the semifinals.
Hooks opened Saturday’s game with a quick three by Nate Campbell just 16 seconds into the contest. Moreland scored the first seven points for Mineola and tied the game at 7 with a reverse layup. Hooks ended the quarter on a 9-2 run as Landon Hamilton sank a jumper at the buzzer to give the Hornets a 16-9 lead.
Hooks got its lead to 26-16 in the second quarter before Martin drained consecutive triples to cut the score to 26-22. The Hornets were able to get threes from Carveion Johnson and Hamilton to go into halftime with a 35-26 advantage.
The Yellowjackets came out of the locker room hot, holding Hooks without a field goal for nearly five minutes and going on a 10-2 run with eight points from Moreland. Hooks responded with an 8-0 run in the final 3:03 of the third quarter to lead 44-36.
An 8-1 run to start the fourth quarter with Mineola being held without a field goal for more than five minutes stretched the Hornets’ lead to 52-37. Hooks was able to close out the victory from there to earn its first state tournament berth.
“It’s amazing,” Hooks head coach Michael Jackson said. “I knew we had a really good team at the beginning of the year, and I told them if things lined up, we might have a chance to go to state. But still, to see it come to fruition is just amazing. I can’t say enough about these kids and their resiliency and ability to fight and handle adversity.”
Hooks got a buzzer-beater by Keyshawn Walls in double overtime to defeat No. 8 Ponder, 52-50, on Friday night. On Saturday, Walls scored all eight of his points in the first half.
Hamilton had 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Jatavious Johnson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Campbell added 7 points. Carveion Johnson had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to go along with his 17 points. Hooks had eight blocked shots as a team.
For Mineola, Martin had 9 points. Pendergrass and Braydon Alley each scored 6, and Gardner added 2. Pendergrass had 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Alley grabbed seven rebounds. Zay Lipscomb had seven rebounds and four assists.
Hooks (32-5) will face No. 2 Hitchcock in the Class 3A semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.