The fifth annual Hoops for Autism All-Star Games are set for Saturday, April 8 at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium in White Oak.
The girls will tip things off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 7 p.m. There is no admission, but donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will be donated to the Autism Center in Dallas.
Crystal Mills (head coach) and Keasa Bonds (assistant coach) of Henderson will coach the girls Red Team.
That roster includes Addy Walker of Gilmer, Whitni Rayson of White Oak, Rose Rook of Tyler Legacy, Abigail Roach of Grace, Mikyla Bachert of Van, Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mattie Burns of Martin’s Mill, D.J. Kincade of Chapel Hill, Libby Rogers of Martin’s Mill and Alexia Rogers of Chapel Hill.
Lindale’s Daniel Devisscher (head coach) and Derek Dukes (assistant) will coach the Blue Team.
The Blue roster includes Brooke Everest of Lindale, Kya Cook of Chapel Hill, Faith Sechrist of Winnsboro, Jada Walton of Carthage, Madyson Pence of Quitman, Zoey Venrick of Martin’s Mill, Shanda Davis of Winnsboro, Aubrey Marjason of Hallsville, Amari Welch of Canton and Faith Acker of Winnsboro.
For the boys, Jeff Mason (head coach) and James Warren (assistant) of Edgewood will be the coaches.
The roster includes Alex Tyner of Martin’s Mill, Tyson Berry of Chapel Hill, T.J. Moreland of Mineola, Deandre Thomas of Laneville, Heath Parker of Edgewood, Casey House of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Zac Jacyno of White Oak, Jacob Graham of Pittsburg, Jayden Mojica of Beckville and Kole Crawford of Grace.
Coaching the Blue Team will be Quitman’s Cody Wilson (head coach) and Laettner Greenhill (assistant).
The Blue roster includes Chantson Prox of Canton, Ashad Walker of Tyler, Darius Shankle of Grace Community, Jakub Dluzewski of Brook Hill, Brady Floyd of Quitman, Will McDaniel of Carthage, Amare Gary and Cam Spencer of Pine Tree, Eli Pyle of Mabank and Levi Thompson of Quitman.