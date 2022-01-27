Host team Spring Hill, with all five players carding rounds in the 70s, earned the team title on Thursday at the Spring Hill Invitational held at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview.
The Panthers finished wit ha team total of 293, led by second overall medalist Luke Hurst with a round of 70. Cole Turner of Redwater also had a 70 and won medalist honors in a playoff.
Carthage placed second in the team standings, 17 shot behind the Panthers, and Pine Tree was third with a 327.
Spring Hill (293): Luke Hurst 70, Jax Stovall 71, Carson Kraus 75, Brennan Ferguson 77, Nick Bodenheimer 79
Carthage (310): Ethan Wolfe 81, Luke Lawrence 71, Cale Preston 73, Charlie Barber 85
Pine Tree (327): Kylan Liedtke 75, Marshall Daugbjerg 72, James Brogan 84, Adam Mosley 99, Hayes Daugbjerg 96
Spring Hill B (328): Mark French 72, Kaden Phelan 74, Ryan McClain 87; Talan Ferguson 94, James Thomas 93
Whitehouse A (336): Job Hammond 77, Adam Cox 86, Liam Jesionek 92, Luke Wood 86, Jack Lewis 87
Bullard (341): Stuart Hall 78, Hylend Long 87, Oliver Olds 87, Colton Trahan 93, Mason Mayo 89
Redwater (342): Cole Turner 70, Alex Calicott 83, Drew Graves 86, Cooper Thompson 97
Hallsville (349): Trey Crafton 85, Jaxon Garland 85, Karson Hess 95, Joel Hale 84, Dalton Welch 117
Henderson (365): Jeremiah Coleman 88, Thomas Fielding 91, Troy Pinnell 86, Caden Foster 92, Chase Everitt 90
Lindale (376): Trent McDonald 93, Bryce Covington 92, Tom Bordelanne 98, Jackson Pullin 93, Ryan French 101
Tatum A (391): Jackson Richardson 96, Caleb Crawford 87, Caden Calhoun 95, Kade Hyatt 115, Frank Robles 113
Whitehouse B (464): Eric Watson 110, Michael Ranshaw 120, Aiden Curtis 102, Austin Jones 132, Degen Jensen 147
Tatum B (523): Eli Rice 152, Kason Henderson 106, Kade Holder 139, Seth Kennedy 143, Caleb Sipes 135
Medalists: Jack Jones, Pine Tree 89; Carter Terry, Pine Tree 102Hudson Parr, Trinity School of Texas 75; Gage Bussey, Trinity School of Texas 86; Palmer Mann, Trinity School of Texas 85; Walker Davis, Tatum 127