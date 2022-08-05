Alpha Media East Texas Sports Director, Harlen The Sports Guy announced on Friday that longtime East Texas sports personality Bryan Houston will take over as the football voice for the Longview Lobos on 106.5 KOOI JACK-fm.
Houston will join color commentator Johnny Vaughn this season for all live Longview Lobo radio broadcasts. Houston will replace Brent Taylor as the play-by-play voice of the Longview Lobos, who steps down after a legendary broadcasting career, which includes over 500 games called including four state championship games, and the 2018 state championship for the Lobos.
“Bryan is an absolute pro, and we are so excited to have him as the voice of the Lobos," said Harlen the Sports Guy. “Brent Taylor is a part of Longview Lobo history, and Friday nights won’t be the same without him."
“I’ve been calling high school football games off and on in East Texas since 1978.” Houston said. “John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, and numerous TV broadcasts, including several that involved the Longview Lobos. This is my first chance to call games for a team that has a chance to win it all every year. I am honored that Harlen and Coach (John) King wanted me to do the games and I can’t wait to be a part of one of the best programs in Texas.”
Houston and Vaughn will call their first game together on Aug. 26 when the Lobos kickoff the 2022 season in McKinney against the Boyd Broncos.