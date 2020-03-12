Minutes before the boys basketball state tournament was scheduled to tip, the UIL announced that the three-day tournament will be held with a limited number of fans amid growing concerns over COVID-19.
Reports on Wednesday said the tournament, held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, would go off as planned. The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night and both NCAA college tournaments would be held without fans, two of several moves throughout the sports world in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
Thursday's announcement from the governing body came at 8 a.m., thirty minutes before La Rue La Poynor and Nazareth tipped off in a Class A semifinal, the first of six scheduled semifinals today.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a release, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
UIL Basketball Tournament to Take Place With Limited AttendancePRESS RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/Nh1cFxk3g6#UILState | #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/1ZZ1FPMXCu— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) March 12, 2020
Here are the new procedures for the weekend in San Antonio with the release also stating 'as this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.'
Today: Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.
Friday: Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.
Saturday: Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.
The release continued:
Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees.
The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.