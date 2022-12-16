ARLINGTON – Carthage was challenged during last week’s 42-35 state semifinal win against Glen Rose, but its defense refocused enough to earn its fifth shutout of the 2022 season during Friday afternoon’s 42-0 Class 4A Division II state championship win against Wimberley at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
“It’s very humbling to our defense,” Carthage athletic director and head football coach Scott Surratt said of the state semifinal performance. “I knew they were going to put on a show today because there was a lot of fire in practice this week. It starts with [defensive coordinator, Darren] Preston. He’s the best in the country. The players love him and will do anything for him.”
The defensive unit had to reload after multiple players were lost to the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony, including Oklahoma signee Kip Lewis, and cornerback Brandon King.
Deiontae Marry, Viencint Cabada, Klayton Ingram, and Amajah Lewis were among the players that stepped up for that side of the ball throughout the 2022 season, and they helped Carthage win its ninth state title since 2008 on Friday.
Marry led the charge with eight and a half tackles, and also produced two tackles for loss, Lewis contributed five tackles, two and a half tackles for loss, and one sack, Ingram provided four and a half tackles, one and a half tackles for loss, and half a sack, and Cabada earned two tackles, and one tackle for loss.
“We just prepare,” Deiontae Marry said of his team’s defensive effort in Friday’s game. “We watch a lot of film and play hard.”
“Viencint, we always knew he was an athlete,” he added. “He could play both sides.”
Other players would be required to win Friday’s state championship, and one of those was state championship game defensive MVP Jakerrian Rocquemore. He finished with two tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass break-up. He also intercepted a Cody Stoever pass, and returned the ball for six yards.
The turnover charge was present throughout the contest because the unit ultimately forced two fumbles and two interceptions.
Braylin Allison contributed to that because he forced a fumble to go with his six tackles, two and a half tackles for loss, and half a sack.
Kadadriane Bell added a tackle for loss, a sack, and an interception for no yards.
The collective group effort slowed down a Wimberley offense that averaged 45.4 points in its first 15 games of the 2022 season.