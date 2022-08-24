BECKVILLE VS. TIMPSON
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, 169 Washington Street, Beckville 75631
Notable
Beckville: RB J’Koby Williams … LB/RB Bo Hammons … LB Will Bogs … OL Brady Davis … WR Matt Barr
Timpson: QB/DB Terry Bussey … WR/DB Vosky Howard … LB Tyler Lane … OL/DL Jacorian Grace
Did you know: Timpson has knocked Beckville out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Bears won 42-21 a year ago in a Class 2A Division I third-round game and 55-14 in 2020 in a 2A Division I fourth-round battle … Beckville head coach Cody Ross has a 25-32 career coaching record and a 24-13 record at Beckville … Williams rushed for 1,385 yards and 21 TDs, caught 25 passes for 524 yards and 8 TDs and returned three punts for touchdowns last season … Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger has a 51-23 record at Timpson and a 153-74 record overall … Bussey rushed for 1,550 yards, passes for 1,847 yards and intercepted eight passes last season
Up next: Jefferson at Timpson; Joaquin at Beckville