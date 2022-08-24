SABINE VS. SPRING HILL
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Panther Stadium, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview 75606
Notable
Spring Hill: QB Jax Stovall … OL/DL Bayne Brinkman … LB Brooks Hill … PK Jose De La Cruz … DB Emory Allen … DB Carson Tidwell
Sabine: DB/WR Cayden Fortson … LB Riley Roys … OL Dawson Brooks …QB Colt Sparks
Did you know: Thursday’s game marks the third year in a row Sabine and Spring Hill have met to open a season. The Cardinals have won both previous meetings – 17-14 in 2020 and 34-24 in 2021 … Both head coaches are making their head coaching debuts. Spring Hill’s Brandon Joslin was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons before taking over as head coach. An ETBU graduate, Joslin made coaching stops at Elysian Fields, Marshall and Tatum prior to joining the Spring Hill staff. Gilbert was defensive coordinator at Azle last season. He has 13 years of coaching experience, with two stints at Azle as well as Archer and in college at Howard Payne
Up next: Spring Hill at Center; West Rusk at Sabine